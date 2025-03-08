Arizona vs. Kansas Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Saturday, March 8
A pair of Big 12 teams will look to jumpstart its postseason runs on Saturday afternoon.
Kansas has fallen short of its lofty preseason expectation as the No. 1 team in the country, but still can turn around ahead of the Big 12 Tournament and beyond by taking down a quality Arizona team at home.
Can the Wildcats keep up and notch a strong road win? We’ll break it down below!
Arizona vs. Kansas Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Arizona: +3.5 (-102)
- Kansas: -3.5 (-120)
Moneyline
- Arizona: +146
- Kansas: -176
Total: 155.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Arizona vs. Kansas How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 8th
- Game Time: 4:30 PM EST
- Venue: Allen Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Arizona Record: 20-10
- Kansas Record: 19-11
Arizona vs. Kansas Best Player Props Bets
Arizona
KJ Lewis UNDER 10.5 Points (-130)
Kansas is an elite transition denial defense, which is going to directly handcuff Lewis’ output as he is someone who feasts off of transition offense.
Further, he is very reliant on getting inside and scoring on twos with more than three times as many shots coming inside the arc than beyond it. However, Kansas is a top five defense in two-point defense this season.
Given the poor schematic matchup, I think Lewis is a good fade on Saturday.
Kansas
Hunter Dickinson UNDER 15.5 Points (-110)
I believe it’s time to sell Dickinson after a good run of form from him.
While the big man is playing sound basketball of late, going over this number in the last four games, but I’m not sold on him going off in this game given Arizona’s post denial and pick-and-roll defense that denies the roll man.
Off of two straight losses against elite teams like Texas Tech and Houston in which he took more than 12 shots on each, I believe we see the Jayhawks look to generate offense elsewhere in order to score a home win.
Arizona vs. Kansas Prediction and Pick
I don’t trust either offense in this matchup, especially with Kansas being an elite transition denial unit that will keep Arizona out of the paint, where Tommy Lloyd wants his team's offense to go.
The Jayhawks have been an elite defense all season and are stifling on the interior, which can lead to a high three-point rate for the Wildcats who are bottom 100 in three-point rate on the year and 289th in three-point percentage.
The Wildcats love to play fast, but the disciplined Jayhawks defense should be able to keep this game in the halfcourt and shorten the amount of possessions in the game.
Meanwhile, I’m never too interested in trusting Kansas’ offense, especially against a stout interior defense in the Wildcats. KU is outside the top 300 in three-point rate on the year, but the Wildcats defense is elite inside, top 50 in two-point field goal percentage allowed.
Even in a game featuring Arizona after an 100-plus point outburst earlier in the week, I’ll go under in this matchup.
PICK: UNDER 155.5 (-110, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
