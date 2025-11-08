Arkansas vs. Michigan State Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Saturday, Nov. 8
Michigan State beat Colgate in their season opener, but they would've liked to win by more than the 80-69 final score.
Now, they're set to host Arkansas in an all-ranked matchup on Saturday. The Razorbacks head into this weekend as the No. 14-ranked team in the country, and the Spartans are ranked No. 22. Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this game.
Arkansas vs. Michigan State Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Arkansas +1.5 (-110)
- Michigan State -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Arkansas +105
- Michigan State -125
Total
- OVER 155.5 (-110)
- UNDER 155.5 (-110)
Arkansas vs. Michigan State How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 8
- Game Time: 7:00 pm ET
- Venue: Breslin Center
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Arkansas Record: 1-0
- Michigan State Record: 1-0
Arkansas vs. Michigan State Key Player to Watch
- Jeremy Fears Jr., G - Michigan State Spartans
Jeremy Fears Jr. is expected to take a step forward in his sophomore season. He averaged 7.2 points, 5.4 assists, and 2.1 rebounds per game last season. In Michigan State's opening game against Colgate, he put up 14 points, five steals, five rebounds, and 10 assists. Let's see if he can continue to put up those numbers on Saturday.
Arkansas vs. Michigan State Prediction and Pick
Instead of looking at a side in what seems to be a coin flip game, I'm looking towards the total and betting on the UNDER. Both teams, according to KenPom, are expected to be better defensively than offensively this season. They're both inside the top 30 in the country in defensive rating, and if that proves to be true in this game, we could be in for a low-scoring affair.
Don't let the amount of points both teams scored in their season openers convince you that this is going to be a high-scoring game. I'll trust the defensive KenPom rankings and bet the under with the total set at 155.5.
Pick: UNDER 155.5 (-110) via BetMGM
