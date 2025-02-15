Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Feb. 15
Arkansas’ late-season push for the NCAA Tournament can receive a major boost by pulling a stunner in College Station on Saturday afternoon against Texas A&M.
The Aggies have been among the best in the SEC, winners of six of the last seven as the team positions themselves for a deep NCAA Tournament run. How do these two match up in the lone matchup of the season?
Here’s our full betting preview.
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Arkansas: +8.5 (-115)
- Texas A&M: -8.5 (-104)
Moneyline
- Arkansas: +275
- Texas A&M: -350
Total: 138.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, February 15th
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Reed Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Arkansas Record: 15-9
- Texas A&M Record: 19-15
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Key Players to Watch
Arkansas
Zvonimir Ivisic: The Kentucky transfer followed Jon Calipari to Arkansas, but couldn’t get on the floor consistently until recently in SEC play, and it’s paying off for Coach Cal. The 7’2” sophomore has played 30 or more minutes in the last seven games with Arkansas posting a solid 4-3 record while he averages 15 points and more than five rebounds to go with more than two blocks. With Ivisic in, this Arkansas team looks far more complete, will it show up on Saturday?
Texas A&M
Wade Taylor IV: The always streaky Taylor has had some ups and downs in SEC play, but it’s been a lot more good of late as he has scored 12 or more in all but one game since returning from a three-game absence due to injury.
Arkansas vs. Texas A&M Prediction and Pick
This matchup is set to go under the total with matchup edges for each defense.
Texas A&M’s defense should give Arkansas fits with its morphing zone that Buzz Williams deploys at times.
Arkansas wants to take the ball inside and win one-on-one, but Texas A&M stunts that action better than any team in the SEC, allowing the highest three-point rate and assist rate in SEC play. Further, the team is tops in turnover rate and defensive rebounding percentage. Nobody wins the possession battle more than the Aggies.
On the other side, though, Arkansas’ defense should hold up nicely against the rim-running Aggies offense. The Razorbacks defense is second in the SEC in two-point field goal percentage allowed and 27th nationally in near-proximity field goal percentage allowed, per Haslametrics. With Ivisic playing big minutes now, I expect the Hogs to win the battle around the rim while on defense.
Texas A&M plays at a prodding tempo, and I expect the team to dictate the pace in this one to lead the game under the over/under.
PICK: UNDER 138.5 (-115, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
