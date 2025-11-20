Arkansas vs. Texas Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 13
The No. 10 Texas Longhorns look to bounce back from a road loss when they host the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday afternoon.
Texas lost 35-10 in Georgia to end its four-game winning streak, but this week presents a much easier matchup against an Arkansas side that has lost eight straight games.
Can Texas cover as home favorites?
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this SEC matchup.
Arkansas vs. Texas Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Arkansas +9.5 (-110)
- Texas -9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Arkansas: +270
- Texas: -340
Total
- 57.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Arkansas vs. Texas How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 22
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Arkansas record: 2-8
- Texas record: 7-3
Arkansas vs. Texas Key Players to Watch
Arch Manning, Quarterback, Texas Longhorns
Arch Manning is having an up-and-down season in his first season starting at Texas. The Longhorns quarterback started the season slow, but has picked it up in recent weeks.
Manning threw one touchdown and one interception against Georgia, finishing with 251 yards on 27 of 43 passing. That came on the heels of two straight 300-yard games against Vanderbilt and Mississippi State.
Manning should be able to put up similar numbers this week against an Arkansas team that is allowing 245.3 passing yards per game.
Arkansas vs. Texas Prediction and Pick
Arkansas has lost eight straight games, but the Razorbacks have been in a lot of those contests. They’ve lost by double digits just once this season, and that came back on September 27 against Notre Dame.
Since then, the Razorbacks have covered at Tennessee and LSU, and at home against Texas A&M.
The Longhorns’ last three wins were all by single digits, and I could see Arkansas putting up a fight on Saturday afternoon in Texas.
Pick: Arkansas +9.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.