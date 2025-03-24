Army vs. Florida Gulf Coast Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for CBI Quarterfinal
Army began its CBI Tournament with a five-point win against Elon, setting up a second-round matchup against Florida Gulf Coast, who received a bye in the first round.
Despite being on a neutral floor, Florida Gulf Coast is a near double-digit favorite against Army, who pulled the round one upset. Will the Black Knights continue to overachieve in Daytona Beach, Florida?
Here’s our betting preview.
Army vs. Florida Gulf Coast Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Army: +9.5 (-115)
- Florida Gulf Coast: -9.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Army: +330
- Florida Gulf Coast: -430
Total: 152.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Army vs. Florida Gulf Coast How to Watch
- Date: Monday, March 24th
- Game Time: 2:00 PM EST
- Venue: Ocean Center
- How to Watch (TV): FloSports
- Army Record: 18-14
- Florida Gulf Coast Record: 17-15
Army vs. Florida Gulf Coast Key Players to Watch
Army
Jalen Rucker: The senior guard dropped 27 points in the win against Elon, which included 12-of-15 shooting from the free throw line with six assists. He will have his hands full trying to keep up with a potent FGCU offense, but Rucker continues to be the straw that stirs the drink for the Black Knights.
Florida Gulf Coast
Keeshawn Kellman: The big man should have a big edge against the undersized Black Knights. The senior is averaging nearly 14 points with eight rebounds while also adding over a block per game as he is a game wrecker in the paint.
Army vs. Florida Gulf Coast Prediction and Pick
Army erased a 20-point second-half deficit to rally to beat Elon in the first round of the CBI, setting up a surprising quarterfinals matchup.
The Eagles should be able to dominate through Kellman, who will present a host of issues around the rim for an Army team that is outside the top 300 in two-point field goal percentage allowed and is bottom 10 in the country in average height.
Meanwhile, Army can use its spaced-out offense to pull Kellman away from the rim. Further, FGCU is bottom 30 in the nation in turnover rate, so I don’t expect much ball pressure to stop the likes of Rucker from getting to his spots on the floor.
This game profiles as an over between two defenses that are in poor matchups.
PICK: OVER 152.5 (-110, Available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.