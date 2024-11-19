Army vs. Notre Dame Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 13
Army’s unbeaten season will face its stiffest test of the season when it meets Notre Dame at Yankee Stadium in Week 13 action.
The Black Knights are one of the three remaining unbeatens in college football, can it put its claim for the College Football Playoff with a shocking upset of a CFP contender in Notre Dame?
The Fighting Irish have been destroying opponents this season since a stunning upset against Northern Illinois, firmly in the CFP conversation. Notre Dame faced a service academy earlier this season and had little issue getting past Navy, 51-14, can the team do similar against Army?
Here’s our betting preview.
Army vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Army: +14 (-108)
- Notre Dame: -14 (-112)
Moneyline
- Army: +440
- Notre Dame: -600
Total: 445 (Over -112/Under -108)
Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Army vs. Notre Dame How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 23rd
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NBC
- Army Record: 9-0
- Notre Dame Record: 9-1
Army vs. Notre Dame Key Players to Watch
Army
Bryson Daily: Daily is the hub of the Black Knights offense passing for 644 yards with seven touchdowns and one interception while adding 1,062 yards on the ground with 21 touchdowns. This will be the first defense that Daily has faced that is inside the top 50 nationally in EPA/Play, though.
Notre Dame
Riley Leonard: After an early season shoulder injury seemed to hamper some of his abilities, Leonard has found his form and has the Notre Dame offense operating at a CFP level. Leonard has passed for 1,789 yards while adding another 641 on the ground. Overall he has 25 touchdowns and only four interceptions.
Army vs. Notre Dame Prediction and Pick
As we saw when Navy stepped up in class to face Notre Dame, the Fighting Irish have a gear that the service academies don’t have.
Army, like Navy, has benefitted from an incredibly easy schedule that is arguably the easiest in all of college football this season. While the team is catching two touchdowns against Notre Dame, the market may not catch up to the actual quality of the Black Knights due to its fantastic raw statistical profile.
However, this will be the first time that Army plays a top 50 defense or a top 75 offense in terms of EPA/Play, which is incredibly impactful because Notre Dame is top 15 in both categories.
While the same concerns can be said for Notre Dame, who has beat up on an easy schedule since a Week 1 trip to College Station in which it beat Texas A&M, the team has a severe talent gap and also has already prepped for the triple option this season with its win against Navy.
Army’s defensive line has been suspect all season, ranking 72nd in EPA/Rush and outside the top 100 in tackles for loss. Notre Dame’s run game should be able to overpower the Black Knights on defense and win at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball.
I expect a humbling first loss for Army at Yankee Stadium and for Notre Dame to cover the two touchdown spread.
PICK: Notre Dame -14
