Army vs. Temple Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 5
Army is out to a 3-0 start to 2024, its first in the AAC, and has looked far improved on offense this season.
The Black Knights travel on a short week to face Temple, who improved to 1-3 on the season with a win as home underdogs against Utah State. Did the Owls turn a corner? Or will this be another conference victory for Army, who is looking to make noise in its new conference?
Here’s our betting preview for Thursday’s matchup:
Army vs. Temple Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Army: -13.5 (-110)
- Temple: +13.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Army: -550
- Temple: +400
Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Army vs. Temple How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, September 26
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Army Record: 3-0
- Temple Record: 1-3
Army vs. Temple Key Players to Watch
Army
Bryson Daily: The Black Knights quarterback looks super comfortable in the offense this season after a poor effort for much of 2023. He has only attempted 17 passes, but has been able to rack up six yards per carry on 54 rushes, including two touchdowns on the ground.
Temple
Evan Simon: Making his second start of the season, Simon guided the Owls to a home win. He has given the team somewhat of an identity on offense, completing 65.4% of his passes with seven touchdowns while also rushing the ball 22 total times for 53 yards.
Army vs. Temple Prediction and Pick
Army has been crushing to start the season, covering all three of its game thus far, and this is an incredibly tough spot for the Owls on short rest and prep against the Black Knights revitalized triple option scheme.
Temple’s defense currently ranks 107th in EPA/Rush, which makes for a big issue against the Army offense that is third in EPA/Rush with Daily leading the way on the ground. The team has also been able to push the ball down the field with timely passes, ranking 65th in EPA/Pass.
The visitors ability to get ahead of the sticks and move the ball explosively, the team is 30th in yards per play, should put the team ahead, but it’s tough to trust the team as double digit favorites given the slow pace that the team plays with.
Instead, I’m going to angle for the over.
The Owls offense seems revitalized with Simon under center, scoring 20 and 45 points over the last two weeks, respectively, and are pushing the ball down the field further, posting top 60% percentile yards per dropback over the past two weeks relative to games last season.
Army’s defense is not incredibly stout, 98th in net EPA/Play, so I believe Temple can do its part to put some points on the board.
However, after allowing 38 to Navy earlier this season, I believe that Army should get its fair share as well.
I’m going to plug my nose and take an over in a service academy game.
PICK: OVER 45.5
