Aryna Sabalenka vs. Amanda Anisimova Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Semifinal (Can Anisimova Pull Off the Upset?)
Aryna Sabalenka continues to win, and she's now just one win away from the Wimbledon final. Standing in her way is Amanda Anisimova, who has been a popular dark horse throughout the tournament.
The two will face off in the semifinals on Thursday morning. Let's dive into the odds and my prediction for this marquee match.
Aryna Sabalenka vs. Amanda Anisimova Odds
Moneyline
- Aryna Sabalenka -250
- Amanda Anisimova +195
Total Games
- 21.5 (Over -130/Under -105)
Aryna Sabalenka vs. Amanda Anisimova How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, July 10
- Time: 8:30 a.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
Aryna Sabalenka: How They've Fared at Wimbledon
Sabalenka's two best finishes at Wimbledon were semifinal appearances in both 2021
and 2023. She has now matched her best finish with a semifinal appearance in 2025. Last year, she withdrew from competition due to a shoulder injury. Now, fresh off a strong performance at the French Open, she'll look to best her top finishes and make another appearance in a Grand Slam final.
She cruised past the Canadian, Branstine, in the opening round, beating her 6-1 and 7-5. In the second round, she needed a tiebreaker to get past Marie Bouzkova, but eventually defeated her in
straight sets. She then faced Raducanu in one of the best matches of the tournament, eventually winning in straight sets. She similarly defeated Elise Martens in the fourth round, beating her in straight sets but needing a tiebreak in one of them. She suffered a scare in the quarterfinal, losing the opening set to Laura Siegemund, but she bounced back by winning two straight sets, 6-2, 6-4.
Amanda Anisimova: How They've Fared at Wimbledon
Anisimova made the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in 2022, but then failed to make it past the qualifying round at this event last year. The good news is she's coming into the 2025 edition of Wimbledon at the highest ranking she's been at in her career, at No. 12 in the world.
She blanked Yulia Putintseva in the first round, not allowing her to win a single game, and then followed that up by winning in straight sets against Renata Zarazua. She needed three sets to defeat Dalma Galfi in the third round, but was able to win that third round comfortably, 6-3. The first seeded opponent she faced was No. 30 Linda Noskova in the fourth round, defeating her in three sets. She then defeated Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in straight sets in the quarterfinals.
Aryna Sabalenka vs. Amanda Anisimova: Prediction and What the Odds Say
Sabalenka is set as the -250 favorite in this match, giving her an implied probability of 71.43% of winning the match and advancing to her first Wimbledon final.
These two have faced each other eight times in their careers, and despite being the underdog in this match, Anisimova holds the advantage with a 5-3 head-to-head record against the No. 1 seed. The most recent match between these two came at the 2025 French Open, and it was Sabalenka who came away with the victory in the Round of 16.
Despite Sabalenka's win against Anisimova earlier this year, I'm going to back the American, who has the better career record in this head-to-head match. Sabalenka hasn't been without her issues throughout the tournament. Siegemund was the first one to win a set against her, but she needed a tiebreaker to hold off Bouzkova, Raducanu, and Mertens.
Meanwhile, Anisimova is playing the best tennis of her career, evidenced by her career-high ranking of No. 13 in the world. She will be by far the biggest challenge that Sabalenka has faced, and she's good enough to take advantage of the Belarusian's shortcomings.
I'll take a shot on the American to upset the No. 1 seed.
Pick: Amanda Anisimova +195 via DraftKings
