Aryna Sabalenka vs. Coco Gauff Prediction, Odds for French Open Final (Sabalenka Favored)
The French Open Final in women’s singles is set, as the two top players in the world are set to battle on Saturday morning.
No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka knocked off three-time defending French Open champion Iga Swiatek in the semifinals to advance to her first final ever at Roland Garros. She’ll take on American Coco Gauff – the No. 2 player in the world – who dominated her semifinal matchup against Lois Boisson, winning in straight sets.
These two players are about as even as they come, matching up 10 times in their career, each winning five. Oddsmakers have set Sabalenka as the favorite on Saturday, but can she capture her first title at Roland Garros?
Here’s a look at the odds, the path for both players to get here and my prediction for Saturday’s French Open Final.
Aryna Sabalenka vs. Coco Gauff Odds
Moneyline
- Aryna Sabalenka: -200
- Coco Gauff: +150
Total
- 22.5 (Over -105/Under -130)
Aryna Sabalenka vs. Coco Gauff How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, June 7
- Time: 9:00 a.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): truTV/TNT
Aryna Sabalenka: How Did They Get Here?
The No. 1 player in the world pulled off an impressive win in the semifinals, defeating Iga Swiatek, who had won the last three French Opens and four of the last five.
Sabalenka did drop the second set in that semifinal matchup, but she won the third set 6-0 to secure the win. Outside of the semis, Sabalenka has not dropped another set in this tournament.
This is the first appearance in a final at Roland Garros for the Belarusian, but she does have an important win on her side against Gauff in 2025. Earlier this year, Sabalenka beat Gauff on clay in Madrid to even their series at 5-5 in their respective careers.
Can she pick up an all-important win on Saturday?
Coco Gauff: How Did They Get Here?
Gauff had a tough path early on at Roland Garros before absolutely dominating Lois Boisson in the semifinals, 6-1, 6-2. To get there, Gauff knocked off world No. 7 Madison Keys in the quarterfinals and world No. 20 Ekaterina Alexandrova in the fourth round.
Keys is the only player to take a set from Gauff so far in the 2025 French Open. In her career at Roland Garros, Gauff has one appearance in the final, losing in 2022. She’s reached the quarterfinals in five consecutive years (counting 2025).
This year, Gauff is 0-1 against Sabalenka, although she is 5-5 against her all time.
Aryna Sabalenka vs. Coco Gauff Prediction and What the Odds Say
Based on these odds, where Sabalenka is favored at -200, the world’s No. 1 player has a 66.67 percent chance to win the French Open for the first time in her career.
Through 10 appearances against Gauff, Sabalenka is 5-5, although she did beat the No. 2 player in the world in straight sets – on clay – earlier this year in Madrid. That bodes well for Sabalenka at Roland Garros, where she beat one of the best clay players in the world in Swiatek in the semifinals.
Gauff did beat Sabalenka on clay back in 2021, but after winning three of the first four meetings between the two, Gauff has dropped four of the last six.
The American dominated in the semifinals, losing just three games, but this is a definite step up in class against Sabalenka.
While I don’t mind the OVER on total games between the two best players in women’s tennis right now, I think the right bet is to take Sabalenka to capture the title at Roland Garros. She’s had Gauff’s number over the last two years, winning three of their four matchups since the start of 2024.
