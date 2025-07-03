Aryna Sabalenka vs. Emma Raducanu Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Round 3 (Sabalenka Has Tough Test Ahead)
Aryna Sabalenka is the No. 1 seed at this year's Wimbledon, and she's also the betting favorite to win it all at +200 after several upsets took place in the first two rounds. She'll look to continue her march to a second straight Grand Slam final when she takes on Emma Raducanu in the third round.
Raducanu won't be an easy out for Sabalenka. She's dominated her first two matches in this event and is now seventh on the odds list to win it all at +2000.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Friday morning match.
Aryna Sabalenka vs. Emma Raducanu Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Moneyline
- Aryna Sabalenka -370
- Emma Raducanu +275
Total Games
- 21.5 (Over -110/Under -125)
Aryna Sabalenka vs. Emma Raducanu How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 2
- Time: 11:50 a.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
Aryna Sabalenka: How They've Fared at Wimbledon
Sabalenka's two best finishes at Wimbledon were semifinal appearances in both 2021
and 2023. Last year, she withdrew from competition due to a shoulder injury. Now, fresh off a strong performance at the French Open, she'll look to best her top finishes and make another appearance in a Grand Slam final. She cruised past the Canadian, Branstine, in the opening round, beating her 6-1 and 7-5. In the second round, she needed a tiebreaker to get past Marie Bouzkova, but eventually defeated her in straight sets.
Emma Raducanu: How They've Fared at Wimbledon
Emma Raducanu has made it to the fourth round at Wimbledon twice, including at last year's event, eventually losing to Lulu Sun. This time around, the 22-year-old has looked fantastic in her first two matches. She won both in straight sets, and neither Mingge Xu nor Marketa Vondrousova was able to win more than three games in a single set against her.
Aryna Sabalenka vs. Emma Raducanu: Prediction and What the Odds Say
The No. 1 seed is set as the favorite, but at -370, you may be surprised to find out the No. 1 seed isn't favored by more. -370 odds give her an implied probability of 78.72% of winning the match.
These two have faced each other just once, with Sabalenka coming out on top in the third round at last year's Indian Wells.
I'm going to take a shot on Raducanu to pull off the upset and take out the No. 1 seed in the tournament. We've seen upsets galore through the first few rounds, and I'm willing to bet on this being another one. Sabalenka has shown some concerning flaws in her game through the first two rounds. Carson Branstine took five games against her in the second set of their first-round match, and Marie Bouzkova took 10 total games against Sabalenka in the second round, including forcing her to a tiebreaker in the first set.
Wimbledon continues to be the Grand Slam that Sabalenka has struggled on the most, preferring hard courts to grass surfaces. Now, she faces a 22-year-old who seems to be coming into her home, having already had some solid results on grass.
At the +275 price point, I'll take a shot on the underdog.
Pick: Emma Raducanu +275 via DraftKings
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn $150 in bonus bets. Regardless of the outcome of your wager, DraftKings will add six $25 bonus bet tokens to your new account instantly.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!