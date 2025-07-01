Aryna Sabalenka vs. Marie Bouzkova Prediction, Odds for Wimbledon Round 2 (Sabalenka Set as Massive Favorite)
Fresh off a runner-up finish at the French Open, Aryna Sabalenka is hoping to make a deep run at Wimbledon, besting her best career finishes at the event, both of which were semifinal appearances in 2021 and 2023.
She got past Carson Branstine in the opening round, and now she's set to take on Marie Bouzkova in Round 2. Bouzkova beat Lulu Sun in straight sets in the opening round, but she's now understandably set as a massive underdog against Sabalenka in Round 2.
Aryna Sabalenka vs. Marie Bouzkova Odds
Moneyline
- Aryna Sabalenka -1200
- Marie Bouzkova +750
Total Games
- 18.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
Aryna Sabalenka vs. Marie Bouzkova How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 2
- Time: 8:30 a.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
Aryna Sabalenka: How They've Fared at Wimbledon
Sabalenka's two best finishes at Wimbledon were semifinal appearances in both 2021 and 2023. Last year, she withdrew from competition due to a shoulder injury. Now, fresh off a strong performance at the French Open, she'll look to best her top finishes and make another appearance in a Grand Slam final.
She cruised past the Canadian, Branstine, in the opening round, beating her 6-1 and 7-5.
Marie Bouzková: How They've Fared at Wimbledon
Marie Bouzkova's best career finish at a Grand Slam was at the 2022 Wimbledon tournament, when she made it to the quarterfinals. She's coming off a third-round appearance at the French Open this year, but she's hoping to be able to post a career-best grand slam finish this time around.
She defeated Sun 6-4, 6-4 in the first round of this year's tournament.
Aryna Sabalenka vs. Marie Bouzkova: Prediction and What the Odds Say
Sabalenka is a massive favorite to win this match, set as a -1200 favorite. If you translate those odds to implied probability, she has a 92.31% chance of winning the math and advancing to the third round.
Bouzkova does have a career victory against Sabalenka, beating her in last year's WTA Washington semifinal on August 3. Sabalenka won in straight sets in the two other meetings between these two athletes, including beating her in this year's Brisbane Women's WTA quarter finals.
If you're looking to bet this event, you likely don't want to bet on Sabalenka at -1200 or take a shot on Bouzkova to pull off the unlikely upset, but I think the OVER 18.5 games at -120 is a good look. Bouzkova has already proven she can hang with Sabalenka, and the Belarusian needed a tiebreaker to take down Branstine in the second set of their first-round matchup. That makes me think that while Sabalenka will come out on top, the match may last longer than people expect.
Pick: OVER 18.5 Games (-120) via DraftKings
