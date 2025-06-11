A's vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 11
The Angels claimed the series when Nolan Shanuel hit the first walk-off of his career to send Jo Adell home and give the Halos a 2-1 win over the Athletics on Tuesday.
It was a strikeout party for Angels starter Jose Soriano, who notched a career-best 12 through seven innings; five of those were no-hit innings.
Los Angeles now climbs to four games back in the AL West while the Athletics drop to 11 ½ heading into Wednesday’s series finale. The Athletics’ JP Sears (5-5, 5.21 ERA) will take on Kyle Hendricks (3-6, 5.40 ERA).
Here’s our pick for a player prop and a game prediction.
Athletics vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Athletics +1.5 (-164)
- Angels -1.5 (+136)
Moneyline
- Athletics (+116)
- Angels (-134)
Total
- Over 10 (-102)
- Under 10 (-120)
Athletics vs. Angels Probable Pitchers
- Athletics: JP Sears (5-5, 5.21 ERA)
- Angels: Kyle Hendricks (3-6, 5.40 ERA)
Athletics vs. Angels How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 11, 2025
- Time: 9:38 p.m. ET
- Venue: Angel Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN West, NBCSCA
- Athletics Record: 27-42
- Angels Record: 31-35
Athletics vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bet
- JP Sears Under 1.5 Walks (-185 at DraftKings)
This is about the biggest stretch I would ever suggest on a price, but Sears’ matchup is too good against the Angels in the walks department. Sears walks 1.87 hitters per nine frames and avoids them in the top 90 percentile of Statcast pitching. The Angels have walked the second-fewest times overall this year. Mitch Spence pitched five innings without a walk to the Halos on Tuesday and Jeffery Springs springs did so in six the day prior.
When the Angels do swing, they miss quite often: Los Angeles swings and misses at the second-worst rate at all pitches — and on pitches they chase outside of the zone, which keeps Sears in an advantageous spot to clear this expensive line.
Athletics vs. Angels Prediction and Pick
It’s two of the absolute worst bullpens in baseball, but I’m still taking the under with this inflated line.
Sears has shown flashes of promise and should benefit from positive regression with a 4.27 xERA, especially against an Angels lineup that struggles versus lefties. Hendricks hasn’t been much to write home about, but he is also due for better results based on quality contact metrics.
Hitters are averaging only 86.8 mph exit velocity against Hendricks, which puts him in the 90 percentile range according to Statcast. Neither offense is consistent enough, so I’m favoring another quality starting pitching matchup.
Pick: Under 9 (-110 at FanDuel)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.