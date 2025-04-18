A’s vs. Brewers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, April 18
The A’s are off to a better start than some may have expected this season, and they have a chance to get to .500 on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers.
Things won’t be easy, though, as the Brewers are sending ace Freddy Peralta to the mound at home. As a result, oddsmakers have set Milwaukee as a sizable favorite on the moneyline.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, probable pitcher, player props, and my game prediction for this contest on Friday night.
A’s vs. Brewers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- A’s +1.5 (-148)
- Brewers -1.5 (+124)
Moneyline
- A’s: +145
- Brewers: -175
Total
- 7.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
A’s vs. Brewers Probable Pitchers
- A’s: J.T. Ginn (1-0. 1.69 ERA)
- Brewers: Freddy Peralta (1-1, 2.31 ERA)
A’s vs. Brewers How to Watch
- Date: Friday, April 18
- Time: 8:10 p.m. EST
- Venue: American Family Field
- How to Watch (TV): MLB Network
- A’s record: 9-10
- Brewers record: 10-9
A’s vs. Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets
Brewers Best MLB Prop Bets
- Freddy Peralta UNDER 6.5 Strikeouts (+105)
A little plus money prop for Friday night?
As good as Freddy Peralta has been to open the season, punching out at least six batters in every game, the A’s are averaging less than seven strikeouts per game as a team this season.
So Peralta would have to have a big game to clear this number, and he’s only pitched more than 5.1 innings in one of his four starts. Since Peralta is getting around 15-16 outs in those starts, it’s hard to ask him to get nearly half of those with strikeouts.
A’s vs. Brewers Prediction and Pick
There’s no chance that I’ll trust this Milwaukee bullpen at the moment (5.35 ERA this season, 28th in MLB), but I do think there is a reason to take the Brewers in the first five innings while Peralta is likely in the game.
The former All-Star has been solid in the 2025 season, allowing two or fewer earned runs in all four of his outings while posting a 2.31 ERA and 3.43 Fielding Independent Pitching.
Meanwhile, Ginn is making just his second start of the season, and he allowed seven baserunners in 5.1 innings in his 2025 debut. The youngster has a FIP of 4.31 despite a 1.69 ERA.
The A’s are a top-10 offense in terms of OPS this season, but I think the Brewers can at least keep this game close in the early going. Since I’d expect both starters to get through at least five frames, I’ll side with the superior starter in this matchup.
Pick: Brewers First 5 Innings Moneyline (-180 at DraftKings)
