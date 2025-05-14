A's vs. Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 14
The Athletics and Los Angeles Dodgers meet for the second matchup of their three-game series on Wednesday, May 14, at Dodger Stadium.
The A’s stunned L.A. in the opener with a dominant 11-1 victory to hand the Dodgers their fifth loss in their last 10 games to set the tone for the series.
The A's will hand the ball to Gunnar Hoglund (1-0, 2.38 ERA) as he makes just his second big league start, while Yoshinobu Yamamoto (4-3, 1.80 ERA) gets the nod for the Dodgers, aiming to steady the ship and even the series.
Here’s my prop play and game prediction for this California interleague clash.
Athletics vs. Dodgers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Athletics +1.5 (+115)
- Dodgers -1.5 (-138)
Moneyline
- Athletics (+235)
- Dodgers (-290)
Total
- Over 8.5 (-106)
- Under 8.5 (-114)
Athletics vs. Dodgers Probable Pitchers
- Athletics: Gunnar Hoglund (1-0, 2.38 ERA)
- Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (4-3, 1.80 ERA)
Athletics vs. Dodgers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, May 14
- Time: 10:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Dodgers Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, SportsNet LA
- Athletics Record: 22-20
- Dodgers Record: 27-15
Athletics vs. Dodgers Best MLB Prop Bets
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto Over 6.5 Strikeouts (+114 at FanDuel)
Yamamoto is one of baseball’s hottest pitchers and it’s certainly a risk to fade him, especially this Athletics team is stubborn in the strikeout department. The A's are operating with the sixth-lowest strikeout rate and fourth-fewest total strikeouts in the game heading in to face Yamamoto.
But even rolling to a 10-run victory yesterday, the Athletics struck out 11 total times to the Dodgers’ five while starting pitcher Landon Knack dismissed eight of them in 4 ⅔ innings.
While Yamamoto is striking out 10.6 hitters per nine innings, I’m enthused enough to take the bait on his line of 6.5 — and not just because it’s the Athletics on the road. This hasn’t been the Athletics club we’re used to: The A's are third overall in total hits and fifth in slugging percentage as it sits two games above .500 and in second place of the AL West.
But the A’s are a swing-happy team, swinging the fourth-most amongst the majors while Yamamoto is garnering a 31.7% whiff rate.
Despite the A’s productivity early in the season, it may have awoken the beast on Wednesday as it faces the top of the defending champion’s rotation.
Athletics vs. Dodgers Prediction and Pick
This might contradict my argument for Yamamoto, but it’s not often you can hammer the underdog on the run line for plus money. Though when two of baseball’s most contrasting reputations go head to head, there’s an opportunity for serious value.
As long as the Athletics are swinging above its weight class, it’s worth a look in matchups against juggernaut teams as Tuesday’s upset proved a prime example.
Hoglund needs to show us a bigger sample size as he’s projected a formidable 2.44 ERA through 11 ⅓ innings, but the A’s’ offense has compensated enough to provide sufficient run support. The A's are quietly No. 7 overall in wRC+, which measures run creation with external factors considered.
This is all on the backs of breakout players like Jacob Wilson, who is rolling with a slash line of .363/.389/.513.
Pick: Athletics +1.5 (+115 at FanDuel)
