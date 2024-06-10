A's vs. Padres Prediction, Odds, Pick and Probable Pitchers for Monday, June 10
The San Diego Padres are looking to get back to .500 on the season on Monday when they take on the Oakland A’s, who have dropped seven of their last 10 games.
San Diego is shocking in second place in the NL West, but it still has some work to do if it wants to make the playoffs in 2024.
Can ace Dylan Cease lead the Friars to a win on Monday?
Here’s a look at the latest odds, key players and a pick for Monday night’s matchup.
A's vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- A’s +1.5 (-120)
- Padres -1.5 (-155)
Moneyline
- A’s: +185
- Padres: -225
Total
- 7 (Over -118/Under -102)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
A's vs. Padres Probable Pitchers
- Oakland: Joey Estes (2-1, 4.67 ERA)
- San Diego: Dylan Cease (5-5, 3.51 ERA)
A's vs. Padres How to Watch
- Date: Monday, June 10
- Time: 9:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Petco Park
- How to watch (TV): NBC Sports California, MLB Extra Innings
- A’s record: 26-41
- Padres record: 34-35
A's vs. Padres Key Players to Watch
Oakland A’s
Brent Rooker: Brent Rooker has been one of the few bright spots for the A’s this season, hitting .270 with a team-high 13 homers and 40 runs batted in. Can he lead the struggling A’s offense to a win?
San Diego Padres
Jurickson Profar: A former top prospect, Profar is playing arguably the best baseball of his career in 2024. The outfielder is hitting .325 with 10 homers and 43 runs batted in so far this season. His on-base percentage is also up to an insane .420.
A's vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
My favorite bet in this game happens to be in the prop market.
Cease has a 3.51 ERA and 2.98 Fielding Independent Pitching this season, but his most impressive stat is his 0.96 WHIP.
There have been just five games in Cease’s 13 starts where he’s allowed more than 4.5 hits this season, and now he takes on an Oakland offense that ranks 27th in the league in hits and 29th in batting average so far this season.
Cease did have a rough end of May regarding his hits allowed, but he bounced back by giving up just four in his first start in June. Back him against one of the league’s worst offenses on Monday.
Pick: Dylan Cease UNDER 4.5 Hits Allowed (-150)
