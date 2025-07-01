A’s vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, July 1
The Tampa Bay Rays squandered a chance to pick up a game on the New York Yankees in the AL East on Monday, but they are still just 1.5 games back heading into their second game against the A’s on Tuesday.
The A’s are in last place in the AL West, but they’ve been a considerably better team on the road (20-25) than at home (15-27) in the 2025 season.
On Tuesday, they’ll have lefty Jeffrey Springs (4.30 ERA) on the mound against Tampa Bay’s youngster Shane Baz (4.37 ERA). Springs is facing his former team, and he enters this start off of a solid month of June where he posted a 3.48 ERA in five starts.
However, the A’s are just 7-10 in his 17 outings this season, and they find themselves as road underdogs on Tuesday.
Here’s a breakdown of this AL matchup, including the latest odds, player props to bet and my game prediction.
A’s vs. Rays Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- A’s +1.5 (-150)
- Rays -1.5 (+123)
Moneyline
- A’s: +140
- Rays: -171
Total
- 9 (Over +100/Under -122)
A’s vs. Rays Probable Pitchers
- A’s: Jeffrey Springs (6-6, 4.30 ERA)
- Rays: Shane Baz (8-3, 4.37 ERA)
A’s vs. Rays How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 1
- Time: 7:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: George M. Steinbrenner Field
- How to Watch (TV): FDSSUN, NBCS-CA
- A’s record: 35-52
- Rays record: 47-38
A’s vs. Rays Best MLB Prop Bets
Rays Best MLB Prop Bet
- Shane Baz UNDER 6.5 Strikeouts (-160)
So far in the 2025 season, Baz only has three outings where he’s recorded seven or more strikeouts, including his last outing where he pitched eight scoreless innings.
He’s averaging less than one strikeout per inning in the 2025 season, and he’s now taking on an A’s team that is averaging just 8.25 K’s per game. Baz ranks in just the 52nd percentile in strikeout percentage and the 44th percentile in whiff percentage, making him a little overvalued in this market for my liking on Tuesday.
He has 13 starts with six or fewer strikeouts in 2025.
A’s vs. Rays Prediction and Pick
Even though the Rays lost the series opener in this matchup, I have a hard time trusting this A’s team – even though Springs has pitched better as of late.
The A’s are 17 games under .500 with a -140 run differential this season, and they rank 29th in MLB in team ERA and 29th in bullpen ERA.
Despite a pretty solid offense (the A’s are 11th in the league in OPS and 16th in runs scored), they have not been able to play winning baseball over the last few months. Since getting to 22-20 on May 13, the A’s are just 13-32 over their last 45 games.
Springs has been a victim of the team’s poor play – and poor bullpen – as he’s been the starter in six losses where he allowed three or fewer earned runs.
Meanwhile, the Rays have thrived with Shane Baz on the mound, winning 12 of his 16 outings including his last seven appearances. Over that seven-start stretch, the young righty has a 3.24 ERA, allowing just 29 hits in 41.2 innings of work.
I’ll back Tampa Bay to bounce back at home on Tuesday.
Pick: Rays Moneyline (-171 at DraftKings)
