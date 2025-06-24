A's vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 24
Opposite ends of the American League spectrum come together at Comerica Park on Tuesday with the MLB-leading Detroit Tigers hosting the desperate Athletics.
The A’s just dropped another series to Cleveland to fall to 14 games back while Detroit lost two of three to Tampa Bay despite having the most wins in baseball.
Luis Severino (2-7, 4.42 ERA) takes the mound for Oakland, but while he’s struggled overall this season, he’s had great success against Detroit in the past, going 3-0 with a 1.36 ERA and 41 strikeouts in his last five starts against them.
On the other side, Detroit sends out ace Tarik Skubal (8-2, 2.06 ERA), who’s been one of the best pitchers in baseball this year — again. He’s also dominated Oakland historically, posting a 2-0 record with a 1.86 ERA and 41 strikeouts in his last five outings against the A’s.
Let’s break down how we think these two will stack up on the oddsboard.
Athletics vs. Tigers Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Athletics +1.5 (+114)
- Tigers -1.5 (-137)
Moneyline
- Athletics (+245)
- Tigers (-300)
Total
- Over 7.5 (+102)
- Under 7.5 (-124)
Athletics vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers
- Athletics: Luis Severino (2-7, 4.42 ERA)
- Tigers: Tarik Skubal (8-2, 2.06 ERA)
Athletics vs. Tigers How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 24, 2025
- Time: 7:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Comerica Park
- How to Watch (TV): 6:40 p.m. ET
- Athletics Record: 32-48
- Tigers Record: 49-30
Athletics vs. Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet
- Tarik Skubal Over 8.5 Strikeouts (+116 at FanDuel)
Baseball’s most dominant pitcher at home against a last-place team? Seems like a time to bet the Over on his strikeout prop. That’s what bookmakers know you’re thinking, and you can tell by the lofty line and the premium price at only +116. Skubal hasn’t cleared eight strikeouts in five starts since he fanned 13 Cleveland hitters. He’s only done it five times in 15 starts. I’m not willing to take that risk even against an A’s team that swings so frequently. Skubal is striking out about 11 hitters per nine innings, and his Stuff+ is laughably good. But he focuses more on weak contact and efficient innings at Comerica Park, limiting him to around 100 pitches. It’s too obvious, and that’s why I’m fading the astronomical line on the AL Cy Young winner in what appears to be an advantageous spot.
Athletics vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick
The scales are too tilted to back a side in this one, with the Tigers drawing negative value and the Athletics not even worth it on the run line. The one thing about the A’s that’s been efficient is their high contact, but I see that getting negated by Skubal’s command. It comes down to whether Severino can curb a Tigers team that ranks No. 3 in wRC+ in June. He’s got the momentum with only having allowed two earned runs over his last 13 ⅔ innings. Severino gets soft contact at an elite rate, ranking in the 92nd percentile per Statcast, and his 4.17 xERA gives me enough confidence for trust.
Pick: Under 7.5 (-124 at FanDuel)
