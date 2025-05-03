Ashton Jeanty Surpasses Cam Ward as NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Betting Favorite
There’s already been some big movement in the 2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year betting market with a new favorite emerging to claim the coveted award.
After initially opening up as the second betting favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty is now the betting favorite at +270 at FanDuel Sportsbook. He was +340 at FanDuel in the immediate aftermath of the draft, but has seen his odds shorten dramatically since.
No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward, meanwhile, is going in the opposite direction. The new Titans quarterback opened at +330 to win OROY but is now +380 at FanDuel.
There’s been similar movement at other sportsbooks too. Jeanty is +230 at DraftKings and +250 at BetMGM to win OROY. Ward is +330 at DraftKings and is tied with Jeanty at +250 at BetMGM.
Browns WR/DB Travis Hunter (+750), Panthers WR Tetairoa McMillan (+1000), and Chargers RB Omarion Hampton (+1400) round out the Top 5 odds at FanDuel for the award.
Jeanty was selected by the Raiders with the No. 6 pick and should be utilized heavily in their offense. New Raiders coach Pete Carroll has a history of leaning on the running game and new QB Geno Smith likes throwing checkdowns to RBs too.
The OVER/UNDER on Jeanty’s rushing yards is 1050.5 at FanDuel with both sides having -114 odds. Sportsbooks are telling you they’re expecting a monster year from Jeanty.
Ward’s passing total is set at 3200.5 yards with the -114 odds on both sides at FanDuel. His passing TD total is 18.5 with the OVER a -132 favorite against the UNDER at -102.
Saquon Barkley was the last running back to win OROY in 2018. Since then, four quarterbacks and two wide receivers have won the award.
Jeanty finished second in the Heisman race last year after rushing for 2,601 yards and 29 TDs. He had 43 catches for 569 yards and five TDs the previous year. That versatility and his quick-trigger reflexes certainly have fans excited about his potential in the NFL.
Here are the Offensive Rookie of the Year odds at FanDuel as things currently stand.
2025 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
- Ashton Jeanty +270
- Cameron Ward +380
- Travis Hunter +750
- Tetairoa McMillan +1000
- Omarion Hampton +1400
- Quinshon Judkins +1600
- TreVeyon Henderson +2000
- R.J. Harvey +2000
- Tyler Shough +2000
- Matthew Golden +2000
- Tyler Warren +2500
- Shedeur Sanders +2500
- Jaxson Dart +2500
- Colston Loveland +2500
- Kaleb Johnson +3000
- Emeka Egbuka +3500
- Jayden Higgins +4000
- Will Howard +4500
- Luther Burden III +5000
- Jaydon Blue +5000
- Jack Bech +7000
- Kyle Williams +7000
- Jalen Milroe +7500
- Dillon Gabriel +8000
- Tre Harris +10000
- Mason Taylor +10000
- Cam Skattebo +10000
- Jaylin Noel +10000
- Terrance Ferguson +10000
- Dylan Sampson +12000
- Tez Johnson +15000
- Elic Ayomanor +15000
- Harold Fannin Jr. +15000
- Jordan James +15000
- D.J. Giddens +15000
- Pat Bryant +15000
- Chimere Dike +15000
- Dont'e Thornton Jr. +15000
- Woody Marks +15000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.