Astros vs. A's Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, June 16
The Astros and Athletics will square up in Sacramento, Calif. After both having swept their previous series.
Houston mopped up the Twins with a 15-6 scoring margin. Oakland secured its second sweep of the season against the Royals on the road.
The two AL West clubs will face each other for the first time this season with Houston’s Lance McCullers Jr. (1-2, 4.91 ERA) facing Oakland’s JP Sears (5-5, 5.08 ERA).
Oakland remains 13 games in last place while Houston carries a 4 ½ game lead on the field.
OK, let’s dive into how I’ll be betting on this matchup Monday evening.
Astros vs. Athletics Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Astros -1.5 (+104)
- Athletics +1.5 (-125)
Moneyline
- Astros (-156)
- Athletics (+132)
Total
- Over 10.5 (+100)
- Under 10.5 (-122)
Astros vs. Athletics Probable Pitchers
- Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (1-2, 4.91 ERA)
- Athletics: JP Sears (5-5, 5.08 ERA)
Astros vs. Athletics How to Watch
- Date: Monday, June 16, 2025
- Time: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Sutter Health Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, Space City Home Network
- Astros Record: 41-30
- Athletics Record: 29-44
Astros vs. Athletics Best MLB Prop Bet
- Yainer Diaz Home Run (+460 at FanDuel)
Díaz has nine home runs this season and his ability to hit deep could surface in Monday’s matchup at Sutter Health Park. He’s bashing the baseball for a 94 percentile exit velocity and a .495 xSLG, which implies progression from his .436 SLG. Sears has struggled heavily against right-handed power, allowing 1.85 home runs per nine innings and generating boat loads of fly balls.
Sutter Health Park is a fireworks show every night. It’s risen to the No. 3 overall park in batting average on contact in the majors, which gives Diaz, who’s improved all of his advanced contact digits from last year, upside with these longshot odds.
Astros vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick
I’ll take the Astros on anything north of even money in this game. Firstly, the A’s have not settled into their temporary home at Sutter Health Park too swiftly; they are 12-23 and now take on a rolling Astros club that’s won eight of their last 10. Their offense has been firing on all cylinders, supported by standout performances from an MVP-caliber season from Jeremy Peña (.373 OBP and .864 OPS) and depth players pulling their weight in high-leverage situations. In contrast, Oakland’s rotation is particularly shaky after losing Corbin Burnes for the year.
Sears is too inconsistent to trust in his stead. He already has allowed nine earned runs in his previous meeting with Houston this year. McCullers Jr. is gaining his confidence back since returning to full health this season and rejoining the rotation. He struck out 12 in his May 28 start against the A’s and has allowed four earned runs in two starts since.
Houston also brings clear bullpen superiority. The Astros' pen ranks fifth in ERA, while Oakland’s sits near the bottom at 27th, putting Houston in prime position to close out any lead that McCullers Jr. establishes.
Pick: Astros -1.5 (+104 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.