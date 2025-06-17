Astros vs. A's Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 17
The Athletics overtook the Astros in the ninth inning on Tuesday by way of a Nick Kurtz home run in the ninth inning to prevail 3-1 over the division leaders.
Kurtz has now hit walk-off home runs in back-to-back nights and the A’s have won four straight, but the victories haven’t gained much ground in the AL West as they still sit 12 games back in last place.
Houston rookie Ryan Gusto replaced Lance McCullers Jr. as the latter was placed on the injured list. Gusto struck out eight — a season-high — in five innings.
Now Jason Alexander (0-0, 18.00 ERA), who got taken for a spin by the Dodgers for nine earned runs in 2 ⅓ innings in his last appearance as an Athletic, will look to find the same rhythm against his former team. JP Sears (5-5, 5.08 ERA) opposes him having been hit hard on-and-off all season.
Here are my picks for a player prop and game prediction on Tuesday in Sacramento.
Astros vs. Athletics Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Astros -1.5 (+128)
- Athletics +1.5 (-154)
Moneyline
- Astros (-124)
- Athletics (+106)
Total
- Over 11 (-105)
- Under 11 (-115)
Astros vs. Athletics Probable Pitchers
- Astros: Jason Alexander (0-0, 18.00 ERA)
- Athletics: JP Sears (5-5, 5.08 ERA)
Astros vs. Athletics How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, June 17, 2025
- Time: 10:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Sutter Health Park
- How to Watch (TV): NBCSCA, Space City Home Network
- Astros Record: 41-31
- Athletics Record: 30-44
Astros vs. Athletics Best MLB Prop Bet
- JP Sears Under 3.5 Strikeouts (-130 at FanDuel)
Sears is no strikeout-heavy pitcher to begin with. He’s accrued a lower strikeout rate at home with only 23 in 24 innings pitched. He’s coming into Tuesday with a season-high nine strikeouts against the Angels, but I’m projecting him to regress against an Astros lineup with the second-highest zone contact rate in baseball.
He only cleared this line in two other starts of his seven before that. The last time Sears saw the Astros on May 27, he only recorded one strikeout in 3 ⅓ innings before getting relived due to having allowed nine earned runs.
Astros vs. Athletics Prediction and Pick
Dare we challenge a line this high? I think so, especially considering both these teams are starting pitchers with no proven consistency.
Houston is using Alexander out of the bullpen for his first appearance as an Astro out of necessity. He has only made four appearances this season and hasn’t pitched past the third inning. I already had handicapped Sears yesterday when he had been slated to start, referencing the nine earned runs he allowed in his first start against Houston this year.
Behind him is an MLB-worst bullpen that sports a 5.89 ERA against an explosive Astros offense at a home run-prone park. Lest we forget as bad as this Athletics’ season has been, the offense is No. 7 overall in wRC+.
I don’t expect Alexander to pitch long, so I expect the Astros’ bullpen will have its work cut out for it early.
Pick: Over 11 (-105 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.