Astros vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Pick and Probable Pitchers for Wednesday, June 12
The San Francisco Giants and Houston Astros will play in a rubber-match on Wednesday afternoon.
The Giants won the first game 4-3 and then the Astros evened up the series with a 3-1 win on Tuesday. Let's dive into everything we need to know to bet on today's Game 3 in this interleague showdown.
Astros vs. Giants Odds, Run Line, and Total
Spread
- Astros -1.5 (+160)
- Giants +1.5 (-194)
Moneyline
- Astros +100
- Giants -118
Total
- 7 (Over -120/Under -102)
Astros vs. Giants Probable Pitchers
- Houston: Framber Valdez (5-3, 3.53 ERA)
- San Francisco: Logan Webb (5-5, 2.92 ERA)
Astros vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 12
- Time: 3:45 p.m. EST
- Venue: Oracle Park
- How to watch (TV): NBCS-BA
- Astros record: 31-37
- Giants record: 33-35
Astros vs. Giants Key Players to Watch
Houston Astros
Jose Altuve: The Astros' second baseman has been quietly having a fantastic season, batting .295 while racking up 26 RBIs and 10 home runs. If anyone is going to find a way to get to Logan Webb and his 2.92 ERA, it's Altuve.
San Francisco Giants
Logan Webb: The Astros' offense has been hot of late so it's up to Logan Webb to slow them down. He's allowed more than two runs only once in his last six starts, so he needs to keep that trend up for the Giants to win this game.
Astros vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
Framber Valdez (3.53 ERA) gets the start for the Astros today which could work in favor of the Giants, who are eighth in the Majors in OPS against left-handed pitchers. Their OPS improves from .674 against right-handed pitchers to .739 against lefties.
If there's a time to bet on the Giants, it's when they take on a lefty like they do this afternoon.
Meanwhile, the Giants will be starting Logan Webb, who has been fantastic this season with a 2.92 ERA.
I'll back San Francisco as a slight home favorite.
Pick: Giants -118
