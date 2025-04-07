Astros vs. Mariners Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Monday, April 7
The Houston Astros begin their AL West schedule when they head to Seattle to take on the Mariners in a three-game series to start the week.
The Astros had high hopes heading into the season but are a disappointing 4-5 to start the year. Can they turn things around sooner rather than later? Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for tonight's series-opener.
Astros vs. Mariners Odds, Spread, and Total
Run Line
- Astros +1.5 (-166)
- Mariners -1.5 (+140)
Moneyline
- Astros +140
- Mariners -166
Total
- 7 (Over -122/Under +102)
Astros vs. Mariners How to Watch
- Date: Monday, April 7
- Game Time: 9:40 PM EST
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- How to Watch (TV): ROOT Sports NW, SCHN
- Astros Record: 4-5
- Mariners Record: 3-7
Astros vs. Mariners Probable Pitchers
- Houston: Hayden Wesneski, RHP - (0-1, 5.40 ERA)
- Seattle: Logan Gilbert, RHP - (0-1, 3.00 ERA)
Astros vs. Mariners Best Prop Bet
- Logan Gilbert OVER 6.5 Strikeouts (-106) via FanDuel
The Astros had been one of the best teams at not striking out the past number of seasons but that hasn't held true through the first week and a half of the 2025 campaign, which may help explain their losing record. They have struck out on 26.8% of their plate appearances and now they have to face Logan Gilbert who has recorded 18 strikeouts through his first two starts, the most in the Majors. I'm going ride his hot arm tonight and take the OVER on his strikeouts.
Astros vs. Mariners Prediction and Pick
The Astros are lucky they're 5-6 at this point of the season. Their offensive numbers have been atrocious, batting .216 with an OPS of .604. They have struggled at the plate to start the season and a start against one of the better pitchers in the American League is not the time for them to turn things around.
Not only do the Mariners have an offensive advantage, but the Astros aren't going to get any help from their pitching. Hayden Wesneski gets the start for them tonight. He has a 5.40 ERA on the year.
I'll back the Mariners as home favorites tonight.
Pick: Mariners -158 via DraftKings
