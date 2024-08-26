Astros vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Monday, Aug. 26 (Trust Zack Wheeler?)
The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros both have solid leads in their division as September nears, but one of them won’t come away with a win on Monday night.
Philadelphia is looking to expand upon a six-game lead on the Atlanta Braves with ace Zack Wheeler taking the mound at home against Houston.
Wheeler comes into this game with a 2.73 ERA, but the Phillies are just 14-11 straight up in his 25 starts. Meanwhile, Houston holds a 4.5-game lead in the AL West, but it has played .500 ball over its last 10 games.
Can it go on another run like it did earlier this month to put away the division title?
It starts with tonight’s series opener.
Astros vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Astros +1.5 (-148)
- Phillies -1.5 (+124)
Moneyline
- Astros: +136
- Phillies: -162
Total
- 8 (Over -105/Under -115)
Astros vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers
- Houston: Ronel Blanco (9-6, 3.14 ERA
- Philadelphia: Zack Wheeler (12-6, 2.73 ERA)
Astros vs. Phillies How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Aug. 26
- Time: 6:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- How to Watch (TV): FS1, NBC Sports Philadelphia, AT&T SportsNet Southwest
- Astros record: 70-60
- Phillies record: 76-54
Astros vs. Phillies Key Players to Watch
Houston Astros
Ronel Blanco: A serious surprise in the 2024 season, Blanco has been one of Houston’s best pitchers, leading the team to a 16-8 record in his 24 outings. Through four starts this month, Blanco has a 0-1 record (Houston is 2-2) with a 4.34 ERA. He’ll look to slow down one of the best offenses in baseball tonight.
Philadelphia Phillies
Bryce Harper: The former league MVP carries a four-game hitting streak into Monday’s matchup. Harper is having a solid season, hitting .274/.363/.521 with 26 homers and 75 runs batted in.
Astros vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
The Phillies come into this game with an impressive 42-23 record at home, and I think they have the pitching advantage by a wide margin on Monday.
While Wheeler has put up a few clunkers this season, he’s still been relatively consistent, allowing two or fewer earned runs in 20 of his 25 outings. The Cy Young candidate has a 1.73 ERA across four August starts, yet the Phillies have lost two of those games.
I don’t expect that to be the case on Monday, as Blanco has regressed a bit as the season has gone on.
The Astros righty has a 3.66 ERA and 4.49 FIP since the start of June, with Houston going just 8-6 in his outings. Over the first two months of the season, the Astros were 8-2 when Blanco took the bump.
These teams are both top 10 in MLB in OPS this season, so I’ll take a shot on the better starter to lead his squad to a win at home.
Pick: Phillies Moneyline (-162)
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.