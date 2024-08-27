Astros vs. Phillies Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Tuesday, Aug. 27 (Philly Wins Again?)
The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are playing arguably the best series in baseball for this week’s early-week slate, with the Phils taking the opener by one run on Monday night.
Oddsmakers are favoring the home team again on Tuesday, as Aaron Nola takes on Justin Verlander in what should be a great pitching matchup.
The Astros still have a 3.5-game lead in the AL West, but they can’t afford too many losses before the division looks much tighter down the stretch of this season.
Here’s a look at the odds, probable pitchers and my prediction for Tuesday’s matchup on TBS.
Astros vs. Phillies Odds, Run Line and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Run Line
- Astros +1.5 (-170)
- Phillies -1.5 (+142)
Moneyline
- Astros: +124
- Phillies: -148
Total
- 8.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
Astros vs. Phillies Probable Pitchers
- Houston: Justin Verlander (3-3, 3.92 ERA)
- Philadelphia: Aaron Nola (11-6, 3.45 ERA)
Astros vs. Phillies How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Aug. 27
- Time: 6:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- How to Watch (TV): TBS, AT&T SportsNet Southwest, NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Astros record: 70-61
- Phillies record: 77-54
Astros vs. Phillies Key Players to Watch
Houston Astros
Justin Verlander: The veteran righty returned to the rotation on Aug. 21 against the Boston Red Sox, giving up two runs and four hits over 5.0 innings of work. The Astros are just 4-7 straight up in Verlander’s outings this season.
Philadelphia Phillies
Bryce Harper: Harper had a big game on Monday night, picking up two hits and driving in a run (a walk-off single) in a 3-2 Phillies win. He’s faced Verlander five times in his career, going 2-for-5 in those matchups. Can he stay hot on Tuesday?
Astros vs. Phillies Prediction and Pick
I can’t get behind Verlander here, as the Houston veteran hasn’t pitched very well this season, posting a FIP of 4.70 in 11 starts.
While Verlander was fine in his first start back from the injured list, Houston still dropped the game and is well under .500 in his outings in 2024.
On the other hand, the Phillies have thrived with Aaron Nola on the mound, going 17-9 straight up and winning his last two starts.
Nola has allowed just two runs over 12.0 innings of work in those outings, and he’s allowed three or fewer earned runs in 21 of his 26 starts in 2024.
After the Philly offense came through against Ronel Blanco and the Astros on Monday, I’ll bet on them doing the same against Verlander tonight.
Pick: Phillies Moneyline (-148)
