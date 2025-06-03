Astros vs. Pirates Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 3
It’s Paul Skenes’ turn in the Pittsburgh Pirates rotation, which means the NL Central’s last-place club is favored over a Houston Astros team that’s five games over .500.
Skenes (4-5, 2.15 ERA) is looking to continue his dominance with outstanding command, racking up 77 strikeouts and allowing 18 walks (0.92 WHIP). He’ll face veteran Lance McCullers Jr. (0-1, 5.89 ERA), who is still finding his form after a long injury hiatus, but has displayed a sound strikeout rate.
Let’s look at how we can bet on this matchup on Tuesday.
Astros vs. Pirates Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Astros +1.5 (-162)
- Pirates -1.5 (+134)
Moneyline
- Astros (+132)
- Pirates (-156)
Total
- Over 7.5 (-105)
- Under 7.5 (-115)
Astros vs. Pirates Probable Pitchers
- Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (0-1, 5.89 ERA)
- Pirates: Paul Skenes (4-5, 2.15 ERA)
Astros vs. Pirates How to Watch
- Date: Monday June 2, 2025
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: PNC Park
- How to Watch (TV): SportsNet-PIT, Space City Home Network
- Astros Record: 32-27
- Pirates Record: 22-38
Astros vs. Pirates Best MLB Prop Bet
- Paul Skenes Over 6.5 Strikeouts (+112 at FanDuel)
Skenes’ velocity is in the 96th percentile while he advertises healthy whiff and chase rates. He’s cleared this prop line in three consecutive starts and now gets an Astros team that may not strikeout too often, but swings on the first pitch more than any other team per Statcast. In 75 ⅓ innings, Skenes has struck out 9.20 hitters per nine frames. He’s accrued eight or more K’s in six of 12 starts, so I think his swing-and-miss rates should draw enough upside against this aggressive Houston lineup.
Astros vs. Pirates Prediction and Pick
Skenes’ influence on oddsmakers makes the Pirates too expensive on the moneyline and even more for a first five innings play. So, what can McCullers Jr. provide in keeping this game in the low-scoring range? His strikeout rates shadow Skenes’, ranking in 12.7 per nine in 18 ⅓ frames so far.
His walk rate is concerning (5.40 BB/9), and he’s been exposed to high contact, however, this is a Pirates team that ranks sixth overall in strikeouts and whiff percentage. It has the single worst slug percentage in baseball (.340), so I like McCullers Jr. to face Skenes head-on in a competitive ball game.
Pick: Under 7.5 (-115 at FanDuel)
