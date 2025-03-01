Auburn vs. Kentucky Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Saturday, March 1
Auburn travels to Rupp Arena to take on the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday afternoon.
The Tigers, paced by Wooden Award favorite Johni Broome, will look to further its case as the top team in America with a road win and cover against the high octane offense of Kentucky. The Wildcats have been a strong team as an underdog this season, but can the team keep up against the class of the league?
Here’s our betting preview.
Auburn vs. Kentucky Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Auburn: -5.5 (-105)
- Kentucky: +5.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Auburn: -225
- Kentucky: +184
Total: 164.5 (Over -115//Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Auburn vs. Kentucky How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 1st
- Game Time: 1:00 PM EST
- Venue: Rupp Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Auburn Record: 26-2
- Kentucky Record: 19-9
Auburn vs. Kentucky Best Prop Bets
Auburn
Johni Broome OVER 12.5 Rebounds (-105)
The Wildcats struggle around the rim, both protecting it and on the glass, so I expect Broome to have a big outing in this one.
I’m going to target his rebounding prop as he is a top 20 rebounder in terms of percentage on both ends of the ball. The Wildcats are undersized in the front court to hang with the 6’11” big man and Wooden Award favorite and I think this matchup skews towards him overachieving expectations after clearing this number in five of 10 games since returning from his ankle injury.
Kentucky
Otega Oweh UNDER 16.5 Points (-110)
After a massive performance against his former team, Oklahoma, Oweh needs to follow it up with the stifling perimeter defense of Auburn.
The Tigers have plenty of bodies to throw at Oweh, who has emerged as the best shot creator on the Wildcats at this moment given injuries along the roster. However, with Lamont Butler being integrated back into the rotation, we can see the ball distributed more evenly moving forward.
After 28 points earlier in the week, I’m going to bank on some natural regression.
Auburn vs. Kentucky Prediction and Pick
Kentucky has been a great bet as an underdog this season, 6-2 against the spread, but this is an incredibly poor matchup for the suspect Wildcats defense.
I’ll look for an alternative way to back the Tigers on the road and that’s the team’s team total over, which is set at 85.5.
Kentucky’s defense has struggled to stay in front of SEC teams all season, and Auburn should dominate inside against the league’s worst two-point defense in Kentucky.
The Wildcats have allowed an average of 79 points in SEC play, but that number skews up when you include that the team has allowed at least 96 to Alabama twice and Florida, the other two top offenses in the conference in addition to Auburn.
The Tigers ability to pressure the rim against the porous Kentucky defense will dictate this game and as UK’s offense pushes the pace, Auburn will have plenty of answers.
PICK: Auburn Team Total OVER 84.5 (-104, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
