Auburn vs. LSU Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Jan. 29
Auburn is back at full strength, and primed for a deep March Madness run.
However, the team must first take care of business in SEC play like against LSU, which has fallen to the bottom of the league standings amidst crowded competition.
The Tigers have struggled in SEC play and it won’t get any easier as Auburn heads to Baton Rouge, arguably the best team in the country.
Here’s how to bet on this SEC matchup, can LSU hang around?
Auburn vs. LSU Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Auburn: +12.5 (-110)
- LSU: -12.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Auburn: +640
- LSU: -1000
Total: 148.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Auburn vs. LSU How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, January 29th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Auburn Record: 18-1
- LSU Record: 12-7
Auburn vs. LSU Key Players to Watch
Auburn
Johni Broome: The Wooden Award candidate returned from a two-game absence to score 16 points and grab 13 rebounds against Tennessee in the Tigers' Saturday night win. Looking spry, Broome will look to continue to pace Auburn’s National Championship pursuit with his two-way excellence.
LSU
Cam Carter: The Kansas State transfer has struggled in SEC play. He cooled off after a torrid stretch from the perimeter in non-conference play, shooting only 31% from beyond the arc in SEC play. He is averaging a career-high 17 points per game on similar usage to what he averaged at Kansas State but must find his form from the perimeter to get this Tigers team back on track.
Auburn vs. LSU Prediction and Pick
This matchup sets up nicely for LSU, who has fallen on some tough times in SEC play.
The Tigers struggle to protect the ball and shoot from beyond the arc, outside the top 290 in both categories, but the numbers have ballooned in SEC play as the team is shooting 26% from three-point range on a top-five rate. There is some two-way regression looming with Auburn’s elite perimeter defense playing a bit too well at the moment, holding foes to an SEC-low 25% from distance.
Auburn is arguably the best team in the country, but LSU is likely better than its poor SEC record would indicate. The team has been gashed from the perimeter in league play, allowing about a five percent increase in three-point percentage to its season-long metrics. However, the team is stout at defending the rim, top 100 in the country, per Haslametrics.
The Tigers are a rim-running offense that isn’t overly reliant on the three-point line, which can minimize some of the concern about the home underdog’s defensive metrics. With the ability to shut off the rim for Auburn, and the visitor's propensity not to ramp up the ball pressure (the team is outside the top 200 in turnover percentage on defense, per KenPom), this game may be closer than the point spread indicates.
PICK: LSU +12.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
