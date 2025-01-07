Auburn vs. Texas Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 7
Auburn continues to build up its resume as the best team in the country and the betting market is showing just that, installing the Tigers as double digit road favorites against Texas in SEC play.
The Longhorns will look for its best win to date this season at home, but will be up against it facing the two-way dominance of Auburn. Can Johni Broome continue his Wooden Award trajectory and guide War Eagle to another impressive win?
Here’s our betting preview.
Auburn vs. Texas Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Auburn: -10.5 (-115)
- Texas: +10.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Auburn: -630
- Texas: +450
Total: 151.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Auburn vs. Texas How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, January 7
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Moody Gymnasium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Auburn Record: 13-1
- Texas Record: 11-3
Auburn vs. Texas Key Players to Watch
Auburn
Joni Broome: Broome is -240 to win the Wooden Award this season for arguably the best team in the nation in Auburn. The big man does it all for the Tigers, averaging nearly 19 points with 11 rebounds, nearly three blocks and three assists while stretching the floor with capable 3-point shooting.
Texas
Tre Johnson: The freshman win is averaging a team high 19 points per game while shooting 41% from beyond the arc. He’ll have his hands full with the elite Auburn defense that has plenty of length to shut down his elite jump shooting.
Auburn vs. Texas Prediction and Pick
Texas will have its hands full stopping Auburn, who can score from all facets of the floor with the big man Broome operating as a point center of sorts. Auburn is second in the nation in effective field goal percentage and has a balanced shot diet that should find plenty of looks against Texas’ defense.
However, I do believe the Longhorns can punch back a bit on offense. The team loves to push the ball in the open court and Auburn has been vulnerable in transition defense, bottom half of the country in points allowed per possession in the open court. Texas logs 20% of its possessions in transition so expect the Longhorns to try and push the ball before the defense gets set.
The Auburn defense does a fantastic job of forcing isolation plays, yielding a top five opponent assist rate, but the Texas offense is more than capable of creating its own shot with Johnson and Arthur Kaluma each able to get quality looks in isolation situations.
In an up-tempo affair, I’ll go for the over.
PICK: OVER 151.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.