Auburn vs. Vanderbilt Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 11
An SEC matchup is coming to FirstBank Stadium this weekend. No. 15 Vanderbilt will host Auburn on Saturday as a 6.5-point favorite after falling short against No. 13 Texas in Week 10. The Tigers are looking to rebound as well after struggling in a loss to Kentucky last week.
Diego Pavia did everything he could in an attempt to take down Texas by throwing three touchdown passes and rushing for an additional score. The Heisman Trophy contender will look to continue to impact as many aspects of the game as possible on Saturday. Auburn will likely have to top the three points it scored against Kentucky to compete with the Commodores.
Here’s our full betting breakdown of the matchup.
Auburn vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Auburn: +6.5 (-110)
- Vanderbilt: -6.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Auburn: +198
- Vanderbilt: -245
Total: 45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Auburn vs. Vanderbilt How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, November 8
- Game Time: 4:00 PM EST
- Venue: Simmons FirstBank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): SEC Network
- Auburn Record: 4-5
- Vanderbilt Record: 7-2
Auburn vs. Vanderbilt Key Players to Watch
Auburn
Jeremiah Cobb: Ashton Daniels hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass since he took over for Jackson Arnold as Auburn’s starting quarterback, so the Tigers seem more likely to finish off their drives on the ground. Cobb hasn’t scored a touchdown since his third game this season but has tallied more than 100 rushing yards in two of his previous three outings. He’ll need to show up against a ranked conference opponent this weekend.
Vanderbilt
Diego Pavia: Pavia has thrown for 18 touchdowns with five interceptions this season while leading Vanderbilt in rushing yards (501). He’s also tied for the team lead with six rushing touchdowns. Pavia has made things against big and small programs all year long and will likely be the most dynamic player on the field come Saturday.
Auburn vs. Vanderbilt Prediction and Pick
Vanderbilt is one of college football’s better teams against the spread with a 6-2-1 record while Auburn is 3-5-1. The Tigers have been especially bad at covering during their current slump.
Auburn has failed to cover the spread in three of its previous four games and hit rock bottom when they lost by seven as 11-point favorites against Kentucky.
There’s no reason to believe that Auburn’s offense is on the brink of a turnaround with a newer quarterback under center on the road against a ranked opponent. Take the home team against the spread.
PICK: Vanderbilt -6.5 (-110 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
