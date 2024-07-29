Australia vs. Canada Olympic Basketball Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Group A
Men’s basketball pool play in Group A continues on Tuesday in the 2024 Olympics, with the two winners from Saturday’s contests facing off with a chance to solidify themselves as a near lock to advance to the knockout stage.
Australia’s veteran squad led by Patty Mills, Josh Giddey, and Jock Landale is looking to build on a 12-point win over Spain when it takes on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Canada, who held off Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece on Saturday.
These two teams are viewed as potential contenders to Team USA for the gold medal, and the winner of Tuesday’s matchup will put itself in prime position to win Group A.
Canada didn’t play its cleanest game (14 turnovers) against Greece, but SGA and RJ Barrett both scored over 20 points to lead it to a win.
The Canadians will likely need to play at a higher level against Australia’s talented group that features six current NBA players and former NBA guard Matthew Dellavedova.
Here’s a look at the odds, players to watch and my best bet for Tuesday’s clash.
Australia vs. Canada Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Australia +6.5 (-118)
- Canada -6.5 (-102)
Moneyline
- Australia: +210
- Canada: -258
Total
- 178 (Over -110/Under -110)
Australia vs. Canada How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 30
- Time: 7:30 a.m. EST
- Venue: Pierre Mauroy Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Peacock
- Australia record: 1-0
- Canada record: 1-0
Australia vs. Canada Key Players to Watch
Australia
Patty Mills: While Mills may be past his prime when it comes to the NBA, he’s always been a good international player and showed it in the win over Spain. Mills scored 19 points on 6-of-12 shooting (3-for-6 from 3) and added a pair of steals. He’s set at 16.5 points in the prop market for this matchup with Canada.
Canada
RJ Barrett: We all know SGA is going to score the ball for Canada, but RJ Barrett’s emergence in the first game of pool play is something to watch. Barrett shot 8-for-13 from the field and finished with a team-high 23 points in 32 minutes. He’s only set at 16.5 points in the prop market on Tuesday, which could be a steal given his usage against Greece.
Australia vs. Canada Prediction and Pick
There is a lot of hype around this Canadian team, and rightfully so, given the talent it has on the roster.
However, Canada did not look super sharp against a Greek squad that couldn’t capitalize on Giannis Antetokounmpo scoring 34 points in the pool play opener.
Greece is a much worse team overall than Australia, who saw five players score in double figures, including big man Jock Landale (20 points). Landale could be an X-Factor in this game since the front line for Canada is the weakness on the roster.
The Canadians likely win this matchup, but the odds for the spread (AUS +6.5 at -118) are shading towards Mills and company to cover. I think that’ll be the case in a matchup that could end up deciding who wins Group A.
Pick: Australia +6.5 (-118)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
