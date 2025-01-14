Baylor vs. Arizona Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 14
Baylor and Arizona meet in a high level Big 12 matchup on Tuesday night.
The Wildcats are off to a torrid start in league play but will face a significant step up in class against Baylor, who is among the most talented teams in the league and fresh off an overtime win at Arizona State.
Can Baylor make it a sweep in the desert? Here’s our betting preview.
Baylor vs. Arizona Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Baylor: +5.5 (-106)
- Arizona: -5.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- Baylor: +195
- Arizona: -230
Total: 149.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Baylor vs. Arizona How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, January 14th
- Game Time: 11:00 PM EST
- Venue: McKale Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Baylor Record: 11-4
- Arizona Record: 10-5
Baylor vs. Arizona Key Players to Watch
Baylor
Norchad Omier: The two-time transfer Omier has settled in nicely to his role with the Bears, providing active hands-on defense while also consistently scoring inside (70% two-point percentage in Big 12 play). Omier will have a stiff test against an elite Arizona interior defense.
Arizona
Caleb Love: Arizona is humming in Big 12 play, and it’s no coincidence that Love has found his perimeter shot. He is shooting 38% from deep in league play while providing a rebounding threat as a guard.
Baylor vs. Arizona Prediction and Pick
This is a good time to sell high on Arizona, who has been able to get off to a great start in Big 12, but has yet to face an elite offense just yet. The team has won its first four games in league play, but all four teams rank outside the top 75 in KenPom’s adjusted offensive efficiency.
Meanwhile, the team will face an elite O in Baylor, who is a sound perimeter shooting group and can get points around the rim with relative ease with an elite post scorer Norchard Omier. However, the Bears are struggling from distance in Big 12 play, shooting 30% from beyond the arc, about a six percent drop to nonconference play.
I think we see some timely regression come both ways as Arizona has been able to feast on a handful of shaky offenses and Baylor presents a significant step up while the Wildcats' power rating has also soared.
The key in this one will be Baylor needing to keep a top 10 offensive rebounding group in Arizona from getting second chances, but the Bears' ability to stop transition opportunities should be pivotal in making this a half-court battle.
In a game between two similarly rated teams, I’ll take the points.
PICK: Baylor +5.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.