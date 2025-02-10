Baylor vs. Houston Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Monday, Feb. 10
Baylor has traded losses in Big 12 play over the last two weeks, and will look to score its best win of the season on Monday night against Houston.
The Cougars are a National Championship contender and at the top of the league standings. Kelvin Sampson’s group has been fantastic on both ends of the floor in Big 12 games, will it keep a lid on the explosive Baylor offense?
Here’s our betting preview.
Baylor vs. Houston Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Baylor: +9.5 (-118)
- Houston: -9.5 (-104)
Moneyline
- Baylor: +340
- Houston: -450
Total: 134.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Baylor vs. Houston How to Watch
- Date: Monday, February 10
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: Fertitta Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Baylor Record: 15-8
- Houston Record: 19-4
Baylor vs. Houston Key Players to Watch
Baylor
VJ Edgecombe: The lottery prospect has been on a tear in Big 12 play, shaking off a poor start to the season from the perimeter to shoot over 46% from distance in conference games while posting a top five true shooting percentage. On the season, the freshman is averaging 15 points with five rebounds and three assists to go with two steals.
Houston
J’Wan Roberts: The veteran big man continues to excel in his fifth season, fresh off a game high 20 points against Colorado on the road. The traditional post man is a strong rebounder who does a great job on the back line of the vaunted Houston defense.
Baylor vs. Houston Prediction and Pick
These are two highly effective offenses, both able to dominate the shot volume battle while also posting elite 3-point shooting.
However, Baylor’s defense has been a weak point all season, 329th in 3-point percentage allowed as the team faces a devastating Houston perimeter offense that is seventh in the country in 3P%.
The Bears have continued to tinker with its defense all season as Scott Drew looks for the right answer, playing a ton of zone as well as pressing. The team will certainly try to mix up its scheme in this one against Houston’s offense that is elite from the perimeter, but far more willing to play inside where the Bears defense is far better, ranking 28th in the country in mid-range field goal percentage allowed, per Haslametrics.
Meanwhile, Baylor’s offense will be tasked with crashing the glass against a surprisingly mediocre Houston defensive rebounding group that is outside the top 100 nationally in DREB%, per KenPom.
Baylor hasn’t covered as an underdog, but I do believe with limited possessions and the team’s strong shotmaking along the roster can keep this game within double digits.
PICK: Baylor +9.5 (available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
