Baylor vs. Texas Tech Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Feb. 4
Texas Tech has emerged as a contender in the Big 12, fresh off one of the biggest wins in program history against Houston on the road in overtime.
Now, the Red Raiders return home to face Baylor, who is also off an impressive win on Saturday, rallying to beat Kansas after trailing by more than 20 points during the contest. Texas Tech is laying a ton of points at home, receiving a big upgrade in the betting market. Can the Red Raiders hold up its end of the bargain?
Let’s break it down with our betting preview for Tuesday’s Big 12 clash.
Baylor vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Baylor: +8.5 (-115)
- Texas Tech: -8.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Baylor: +285
- Texas Tech: -365
Total: 143.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Baylor vs. Texas Tech How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, February 4
- Game Time: 9:00 PM EST
- Venue: United Supermarkets Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Baylor Record: 14-7
- Texas Tech Record: 17-4
Baylor vs. Texas Tech Key Players to Watch
Baylor
Robert O. Wright: The freshman seemingly hit a wall in Big 12 play, but he has seemingly broken out of that over his last two games, scoring a combined 46 points and 12 assists. The guard is a blur with the ball in his hands and taking the ball to the rim, playing a pivotal role in the Bears second half rally against Kansas on Saturday.
Texas Tech
Elijah Hawkins: The Minnesota transfer continues to produce for the Red Raiders, evident in how he navigated the elite Houston defense on Saturday in the team’s massive victory, scoring 17 points while dishing out four assists and grabbing six rebounds.
Baylor vs. Texas Tech Prediction and Pick
Baylor has had noted struggles on the road this season, covering in only one of nine games away from home this season. On top of that, the team hasn’t covered in any of the six games that it has been an underdog.
However, I’m going to avoid the point spread in this one with Texas Tech coming off of a chaotic game on Saturday that featured ejections and an overtime finish in the final seconds and instead focus on the total.
Baylor’s offense is in line for an uptick in offensive efficiency around its shot making, shooting about four percent below its season long numbers in terms of effective field goal percentage in Big 12 play. ShotQuality agrees, listing Baylor as in line for a .03 points per possession increase on its shots, which may come on Tuesday against a somewhat fortunate defense in Texas Tech, who is owed a .05 points per possession increase on defense.
Meanwhile, the Texas Tech offense has been the far more consistent offense that can attack a vulnerable Baylor defense that is 249th in effective field goal percentage allowed.
While the Red Raiders may not be able to win with margin, I like the home team to continue its strong offensive play and lead this game over the total.
PICK: OVER 143.5 (-110, available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.