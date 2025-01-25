Baylor vs. Utah Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Jan. 25
Baylor’s streaky play in Big 12 play will be put to the test on the road on Saturday as the team looks to score a win against Utah, who is eager to avenge a blowout loss at Baylor on New Year’s Eve.
The Utes have been able to hang with some of the middle of the pack teams in the Big 12, but have been blasted by the elite teams. The issue is it’s tough to peg where Baylor belongs, talented as any team in the league, but can it string together a winning streak that can get it back towards the top of the standings?
Here’s how to bet on this Big 12 matchup.
Baylor vs. Utah Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Baylor: -2.5 (-108)
- Utah: +2.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Baylor: -137
- Utah: +114
Total: 143.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Baylor vs. Utah How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, January 25th
- Game Time: 4:30 PM EST
- Venue: Jon M. Huntsman Center
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Baylor Record: 12-6
- Utah Record: 11-7
Baylor vs. Utah Key Players to Watch
Baylor
V.J. Edgecombe: The highly touted freshman is off of a breakout performance against Kansas State, scoring a career high 30 points as he continues to improve as the season progresses. He is up to 38% shooting from three-point range while getting to the free throw line at a top 20 rate amongst Big 12 players. Overall, the future lottery pick is averaging nearly 14 points per game with five rebounds.
Utah
Ezra Ausar: When Utah’s offense is clicking, Ausar is likely a big benefactor. In the team’s last two wins he has scored 26, 8 and 21 while dominating the interior. However, like Utah in Big 12 play, it’s incredibly inconsistent, including when he only scored three points on one-of-eight shooting against Bayor.
Baylor vs. Utah Prediction and Pick
It’s tough to capture these two, especially at altitude where Baylor may struggle given its away from home rating is bottom 10 in the country, per Haslametrics.
The first meeting was dominated by the Bears, but it was far from a clean effort, shooting only 40% from the field and 28% from beyond the arc. However, Utah was hardly competitive in this one, scoring only 17 points in the first half and finishing the game with 17 turnovers.
We have seen a stark adjustment in the point spread from that game, though, as the total has dropped 11.5 points despite going over in the first meeting and the Bears are laying only two-and-a-half after winning by 25 as 11.5-point home chalk.
This is likely due to Baylor’s road struggles this season as well as Utah’s shaky shooting through Big 12 play, hitting only 27% of its three-point attempts thus far.
I’ll play back against the sinking total and take the over in this matchup. Baylor should be able to get whatever it wants on offense with a significant talent advantage against a conservative Utah defense that is last in Big 12 turnover percentage, per KenPom and 14th in defensive rebounding rate.
However, look for a far more spirited effort on offense from Utah, who has been dismantled by some of the best defenses in the country – scoring 34 against Houston and 59 against Iowa State – but Baylor won’t provide that kind of resistance, especially on the road.
I’ll go with the over that has shifted way too far based on recent games from Utah.
PICK: OVER 143.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.