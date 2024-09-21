Bears vs. Colts Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 3 (How to Bet Caleb Williams, Jonathan Taylor)
Will Week 3 be the week that rookie quarterback Caleb Williams breaks out for the Chicago Bears?
It’s been a rough go for the No. 1 overall pick behind a struggling offensive line, and he won’t have Keenan Allen on the outside in Week 3.
But, there is still a reason to bet on Williams in the prop market against the Indianapolis Colts, it just may not be the prop you’d expect.
As for the Colts, they’re looking for the first win of the season after back-to-back one-possession losses to open 2024.
There are a pair of playmakers to consider betting on for Indy, although one may surprise you.
Let’s break these plays down for Sunday’s action!
Best NFL Prop Bets for Bears vs. Colts
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Jonathan Taylor UNDER 17.5 Rush Attempts (-110)
- Alec Pierce OVER 30.5 Receiving Yards (-120)
- Caleb Williams OVER 4.5 Rushing Attempts (-120)
Jonathan Taylor UNDER 17.5 Rush Attempts (-110)
Jonathan Taylor has failed to even receive 17 carries in a game this season, and he watched his snap share go from over 95% in Week 1 to less than 60% in Week 2.
Part of that was the game script — Indy was trailing Green Bay last week — but Taylor was great, rushing for 103 yards on just 12 carries.
Maybe the Colts get him more involved, but if they fall behind he may drop out of the game plan again.
Alec Pierce OVER 30.5 Receiving Yards (-120)
The potential return of Josh Downs may look like it’s going to limit Alec Pierce, but I’m not totally sure.
The young receiver has played 84 and 95 percent of the Colts’ offensive snaps through two weeks, and he’s easily cleared this prop in both of them.
Pierce had five catches for 56 yards and a score in Week 2 on seven targets, and he was over the century mark in Week 1.
This line is too low — even if Downs sees a decent workload in Week 3.
Caleb Williams OVER 4.5 Rushing Attempts (-120)
This is a pretty simple play for Williams, who has five carries in each of his games in 2024.
The rookie has been forced to use his legs due to poor offensive line play, and now he’s down one of his top receivers in Week 3.
Indy allowed Malik Willis to pick up 41 yards on six carries in Week 2, so it’s possible Williams will look to use his legs in Week 3. This line is a solid value at 4.5.
More NFL Week 3 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.