Bears vs. Colts Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 3
The Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts will look to both rebound in Week 3 action when they face-off against each other in an interconference showdown.
The Bears offense, led by No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams, has struggled to start the season. Their offensive line has left him out to dry time and time again and he hasn't been able to find any level of momentum. Anthony Richardson is another young quarterback who has struggled to start the year. The Colts scored just 10 points against the Colts in Week 2.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this Week 3 showdown.
Bears vs. Colts Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Bears +1.5 (-115)
- Colts -1.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Bears +100
- Colts -118
Total
- OVER 43.5 (-105)
- UNDER 43.5 (-115)
Bears vs. Colts How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 22
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Bears record: 1-1
- Colts record: 0-2
Bears vs. Colts Betting Trends
- Bears are 6-2-1 ATS in their last nine games
- The UNDER is 9-3 in the Bears' last 12 games
- The UNDER is 6-1 in the Bears' last seven road games
- Colts are 1-4 ATS in their last five games
- The OVER is 6-3 in the Colts' last nine games
- Colts are 8-1 ATS in their last nine games vs. NFC North opponents
Bears vs. Colts Injury Reports
Bears Injury Report
- Khari Blasingame, FB - Questionable
- Keenan Allen, WR - Questionable
- Zaach Pickens, DT - Questionable
- Amen Ogbongbemiga, LB - Questionable
Colts Injury Report
- Josh Downs, WR - Questionable
- Julian Blackmon, S - Questionable
- Laiatu Latu, DE - Questionable
- DeForest Buckner, DT - Out
Bears vs. Colts Key Players to Watch
Chicago Bears
D'Andre Swift: The best way for the Bears to take some pressure off their rookie qurterback is to get the run game going, but D'Andre Swift has got off to a slow start to the 2024 season, averaging just 2.0 yards per carry on 24 rushes. He needs to step up to give the Bears' offense a boost.
Indianapolis Colts
Michael Pittman Jr.: Pittman Jr. was expected to come into this season as the clear No. 1 option, but he's struggled in the first two games hauling in just seven receptions for 52 yards. Anthony Richardson needs all the help he can get to find some momentum and the Colts are hoping they can lean on Pittman to give the second year quarterback a security blanket.
Bears vs. Colts Prediction and Pick
Instead of betting on either team, I like the UNDER in this interconference showdown. I broke down the bet in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets":
I correctly predicted the Bears' offense to stumble out of the gates this season. It's too much to ask for their offense to be rolling on all cylinders considering how many new faces, including rookies, are playing in a new scheme with new teammates. Through the first two games, they have averaged only 3.0 yards per play, last in the NFL by half a yard.
With that being said, the Colts offense hasn't been good enough for me to trust either. Anthony Richardson has completed just 49.1% of his passes and he has already thrown four interceptions. if you take out his deep shots in Week 1 against the Texans, he's been one of the worst quarterbacks in the NFL to start the season.
Instead of trusting either team to score many points, I'm going to sit back and bet in the UNDER in what I expect to be a low-scoring affair.
Pick: UNDER 43.5 (-115)
