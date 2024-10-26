Bears vs. Commanders Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 8 (Target Bears Pass Catchers)
The Caleb Williams-Jayden Daniels matchup may have to wait.
The No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks in the 2024 NFL Draft have both gotten off to great starts in their NFL careers, but Daniels injured his ribs in Week 7 and may not suit up in Sunday’s matchup.
That makes it tough for bettors looking to wager on the anytime touchdown scorer market, but I still have a few players that I’m going to target.
Here’s a look at the picks – assuming that Daniels sits this week.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Bears vs. Commanders
- Brian Robinson Jr. Anytime TD (+125)
- Cole Kmet Anytime TD (+210)
- Keenan Allen Anytime TD (+195)
Brian Robinson Jr. Anytime TD (+125)
Washington may opt to lean on the running game if Daniels sits, and Brian Robinson Jr. has been terrific in the red zone for the Commanders this season.
The second-year running back has six touchdowns on the season, finding the end zone in five of the six matchups he’s suited up for.
Last week, Robinson had 12 carries for 71 yards and a score despite playing less than 40 percent of the Commanders’ snaps. He should thrive against a Bears team that is allowing 4.6 yards per carry on the season.
Cole Kmet Anytime TD (+210)
Bears tight end Cole Kmet had a massive Week 6 showing before the bye, catching five passes for 70 yards and two scores in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London.
Now, Kmet faces a Washington team that has a weak secondary – allowing 12 passing touchdowns in the 2024 season.
Kmet has seen consistent targets since Week 1 – at least three in each of his last five games – and he’s found the end zone three times this season.
As Williams continues to improve, Kmet’s ceiling will only raise in this offense.
Keenan Allen Anytime TD (+195)
Keenan Allen has been heavily involved in the Bears offense since returning from an injury. He’s racked up 14 targets,11 receptions, and two touchdowns in his last three games, and he should be rested with the Bears fresh out of their bye week.
Washington – as I mentioned – has been beatable in the secondary this season, and Allen is looking like the No. 2 option behind D.J. Moore in this wide receiver room.
At nearly +200, Allen is worth a shot – I don’t mind betting on every Bears pass catcher – to score this week.
