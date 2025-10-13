Bears vs. Commanders Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 6 (Bet on Washington)
Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears have a two-game winning streak on the line in Week 6 against the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football.
This matchup features the No. 1 (Williams) and No. 2 (Jayden Daniels) overall picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, and last year’s meeting between these teams had a ton of fireworks.
The Commanders won that game on a Hail Mary in the final seconds, and the Bears’ season went in the tank afterward. Now, with Ben Johnson leading Chicago, it’ll look to get some revenge as a road underdog in Week 6.
Washington is coming off its most impressive win of 2025, beating the Los Angeles Chargers by 17 in L.A. in Week 5.
Each week this season, the SI Betting team will be sharing final score predictions for every game as a way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
With Washington set as the favorite, here’s my score prediction for this Week 6 matchup on Monday night.
Bears vs. Commanders Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Bears +4.5 (-105)
- Commanders -4.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Bears: +185
- Commanders: -225
Total
- 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
The Commanders opened up as 5.5-point favorites in this game, but the spread has come down a point in favor of the Bears.
Chicago has won back-to-back games and is coming out of a bye week, but the return of Jayden Daniels certainly makes Washington a much scarier team in the NFC playoff picture.
Bears vs. Commanders Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, SI’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan broke down his favorite bet for this game in his Road to 272 column – where he picks every game, every week – and he’s backing Daniels and company to get the win:
Don't let the Chicago Bears being on a BYE week after their Week 4 win against the Raiders distract you from the fact that this is a bad football team. The Bears rank 30th in the league in Net Yards per Play at -1.4, and they're in the bottom 10 in the league in DVOA.
I wasn't high on the Commanders coming into this season, but they've looked better than I expected, and Jayden Daniels did enough to get the win against a strong Chargers defense last week. Now, he gets to face a Bears' secondary that allows 7.5 yards per pass attempt, which is the fifth-worst mark in the NFL.
There are concerning advanced numbers for the Bears – as MacMillan mentioned – as Chicago is allowing the most yards per carry in the NFL and the fifth most yards per pass attempt.
That’s good news for this game going over the total, but ultimately I question if the Bears can keep up after Washington held the Chargers to just 10 points in a road win in Week 5.
Final Score Prediction: Commanders 30, Bears 24
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $200 in bonus bets instantly.