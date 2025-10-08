Bears vs. Commanders Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 6
The Chicago Bears are coming off their BYE week, looking to improve to 3-2 on the season with an upset win against the Washington Commanders.
The Commanders are already sitting at 3-2 and now have a healthy Jayden Daniels to lead them into the meat of the season. After an upset win against the Chargers last week, the Commanders now return home to face the Bears in the Week 6 finale.
Bears vs. Commanders Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Bears +4.5 (-112)
- Commanders -4.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Bears +188
- Commanders -225
Total
- OVER 49.5 (-105)
- UNDER 49.5 (-115)
Bears vs. Commanders How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Oct. 13
- Game Time: 8:15 pm ET
- Venue: Northwest Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ABC
- Bears Record: 2-2
- Commanders Record: 3-2
Bears vs. Commanders Betting Trends
- The OVER is 4-1 in the Bears' last five games
- Commanders are 7-2 ATS in their last nine games
- Bears are 2-10 straight up in their last 12 road games
- Commanders are 5-0 ATS in their last five home games
- The OVER is 5-2 in the last seven meetings between these two teams
Bears vs. Commanders Injury Reports
Bears Injury Report
- Travis Homer, RB - IR-R
- Austin Booker, DE - IR-R
- Colston Loveland, TE - Questionable
- Kyler Gordon, CB - Questionable
- T.J. Edwards, LB - Questionable
Commanders Injury Report
- Noah Brown, WR - Questionable
- Terry McLaurin, WR - Questionable
- Sam Cosmi, G - PUP-R
- Javontae Jean-Baptiste, DE - IR
- Will Harris, S - IR
Bears vs. Commanders Key Player to Watch
- Jayden Daniels, QB - Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels hasn't looked quite as sharp as he did last season, completing 10% fewer passes for 0.6 average fewer yards per throw. He has been able to avoid turning the ball over and he's been able to take off with his legs in key moments. The Bears defense has struggled this season, so this could end up being Daniels' best performance of the season.
Bears vs. Commanders Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm laying the points with the Commanders:
Don't let the Chicago Bears being on a BYE week after their Week 4 win against the Raiders distract you from the fact that this is a bad football team. The Bears rank 30th in the league in Net Yards per Play at -1.4, and they're in the bottom 10 in the league in DVOA.
I wasn't high on the Commanders coming into this season, but they've looked better than I expected, and Jayden Daniels did enough to get the win against a strong Chargers defense last week. Now, he gets to face a Bears' secondary that allows 7.5 yards per pass attempt, which is the fifth-worst mark in the NFL.
I'll lay the points with the Commanders here.
Pick: Commanders -4.5 (-108) via FanDuel
With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer, you can place a $5 wager and win $300 in bonus bets. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!