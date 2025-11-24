Bears vs. Eagles Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 13
The Philadelphia Eagles will look to bounce back from an embarrassing loss in Dallas when they host the Chicago Bears for some Black Friday football.
The Birds jumped out to a 21-0 lead against the Cowboys but couldn’t move the ball in the second half as Dallas came back for the 24-21 win. Meanwhile, the Bears made it four wins in a row and eight of their last nine with a 31-28 win against Pittsburgh.
Which team will get their ninth win of the season on Friday afternoon?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 13.
Bears vs. Eagles Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Bears +7 (-115)
- Eagles -7 (-105)
Moneyline
- Bears: +260
- Eagles: -325
Total
- 44.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Bears vs. Eagles How to Watch
- Date: Friday, November 28
- Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: Lincoln Financial Field
- How to Watch (TV): Amazon Prime Video
- Bears record: 8-3
- Eagles record: 8-3
Bears vs. Eagles Betting Trends
- The Bears are 7-4 against the spread this season.
- The Eagles are 7-4 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 6-5 in the Bears' games this season.
- The UNDER is 6-5 in the Eagles' games this season.
- The Bears are 4-2 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Eagles are 3-2 against the spread at home this season.
Bears vs. Eagles Injury Reports
Bears Injury Report
- Dominique Robinson – questionable
- Ruben Hyppolite II – questionable
- Tyrique Stevenson – questionable
Eagles Injury Report
- Andrew Mukuba – questionable
- Xavier Gipson – questionable
- Reed Blankenship – questionable
- Adoree’ Jackson – questionable
Bears vs. Eagles Key Player to Watch
Caleb Williams, Quarterback, Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams didn’t have his best game throwing the football on Sunday afternoon against the Steelers, but he certainly got the job done for the Bears.
Despite completing just 19 of 35 passes, Williams threw for 239 yards and three touchdowns against Pittsburgh. Most importantly, he didn’t throw an interception for the fourth straight week.
Williams and the Bears face a tough task in Philadelphia on a short week against an Eagles team looking to shake off their collapse against the Cowboys. We’ll see how he fares against this Birds defense.
Bears vs. Eagles Prediction and Pick
It’s hard to pick against the Bears right now, and it’s pretty easy to doubt the Eagles. The spread for this game is a bit surprising at a full touchdown as the Eagles have won by more than seven just once this season.
I’ll take the Bears and the points on Friday in Philadelphia, and don’t be afraid of sprinkling the +260 moneyline as well given what the Eagles showed in the second half against the Cowboys.
Pick: Bears +7 (-115)
