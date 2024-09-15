Bears vs. Texans Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 2 (Joe Mixon's Usage is Insane)
Two of the most intriguing young quarterbacks in the NFL will go head-to-head on Sunday Night Football in Houston.
No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams struggled in his debut for the Chicago Bears, throwing for less than 100 yards, but the Bears' defense stepped up to help lead the team to a win.
Houston had a much different game, as CJ Stroud threw for 234 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a close win over the Indianapolis Colts on the road.
This should be a terrific primetime game, especially if both young quarterbacks play well, so why don’t we bet on some players to find the end zone on Sunday night?
Here are my three favorite picks for the Bears-Texans showdown.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Bears vs. Texans
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Joe Mixon Anytime TD (-125)
- DJ Moore Anytime TD (+205)
- Nico Collins Anytime TD (+165)
Joe Mixon Anytime TD (-125)
Houston traded for Joe Mixon this past offseason, and he immediately slid into the No. 1 role in the backfield in Week 1.
Mixon carried the ball 30 times for 159 yards and caught all three of his targets, finding the end zone from three yards out.
We have to lay some juice with Mixon in this prop, but I don’t mind doing so given his usage in Week 1. The Bears also weren’t great at defending the run against the Tennessee Titans, allowing 5.4 yards per carry and a rushing touchdown. Tony Pollard (16 carries, 82 yards) led the way for the Titans in that matchup.
Mixon is a must bet after he saw the lion’s share of the work out of the backfield in Week 1.
DJ Moore Anytime TD (+205)
Chicago’s passing game wasn’t great in Week 1, with Caleb Williams struggling at times and his receivers having some untimely drops.
With Rome Odunze banged up, DJ Moore should be an even bigger focal point in the offense in Week 2 after he picked up five catches on eight targets in Week 1. Moore also had a 14-yard run in the win over Tennessee.
While the numbers are massive, Moore was second on the team in targets behind Keenan Allen, and he was easily the most effective receiver for Chicago. Houston allowed a few big plays to Anthony Richardson in Week 1, and I expect Williams to settle in a bit more in his second career start.
Moore is worth a shot at over 2/1 odds.
Nico Collins Anytime TD (+165)
Speaking of effective receivers, Houston star Nico Collins was awesome in Week 1, reeling in six of his eight targets for a team-high 117 yards.
He had more targets than both Tank Dell (seven) and Stefon Diggs (six), although Diggs found the end zone twice.
I don’t think that’s going to be the case in Week 2, as Collins appears to be Stroud’s favorite target in the intermediate routes for the second straight season.
Diggs’ betting and fantasy day was saved by two short scores, but I think Collins is the player to bet in this offense given his usage and ability to rip off chunk gains in the passing game.
More NFL Week 2 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.