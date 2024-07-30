Bears vs. Texans Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NFL Hall of Fame Game
The NFL preseason gets under way on Thursday, Aug. 1 with the NFL Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio.
Dwight Freeney, Randy Gradishar, Devin Hester, Andre Johnson, Steve McMichael, Julius Peppers and Patrick Willis will all be inducted to the Hall of Fame, and we’ll get a matchup between the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans to kick off the weekend.
Unfortunately for Bears and NFL fans, No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams will not play on Thursday as Chicago is expected to rest its starters.
On the Houston side, DeMeco Ryans didn’t completely rule out CJ Stroud for the Hall of Fame Game, but indications point to the reigning Rookie of the Year sitting out.
That means we’ll see a lot of backups, and a lot of variance, when it comes to this game.
Oddsmakers have set the Texans as slight favorites, but with so many players fighting for spots on the roster and playing time uncertain, it may be tough to pick a side in this one.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, latest betting trends, players to watch and my best bet for the preseason’s opening game in 2024.
Bears vs. Texans Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Texas -1 (-105)
- Bears +1 (-115)
Moneyline
- Texans: -122
- Bears: +102
Total
- 31.5 (Over -120/Under +100)
Bears vs. Texans How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Aug. 1
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN/ABC
- Bears preseason record: 0-0
- Texans preseason record: 0-0
Bears vs. Texans Hall of Fame Game Betting Trends
- Since 2013, underdogs are 5-4 SU and 6-2-1 ATS in the Hall of Fame Game
- Since 2013, four of nine Hall of Fame Games have finished with fewer than 31.5 points
- The OVER has hit in the HOF Game in back-to-back seasons
Bears vs. Texans Key Players to Watch
Chicago Bears
Tyson Bagent: During the 2023 season, Bagent had a little run in place of Justin Fields, throwing for three scores and six interceptions. He’s looking to lock up the backup quarterback job behind Williams and will get the start on Thursday.
Houston Texans
Davis Mills: It’s looking like Mills – a former third-round pick – will get the start under center for Houston. Mills has a lot of playing experience in the NFL, and he likely has the inside track to the backup job ahead of veterans Case Keenum and Tim Boyle.
Bears vs. Texans Prediction and Pick
With so many unknowns in terms of personnel, I don’t love betting on a side in this matchup, especially since oddsmakers are setting this game as a pick’em.
Instead, I’m eyeing the total, which is at just 31.5 points, and taking the OVER.
Prior to the last two seasons, the UNDER had hit in the Hall of Fame Game in seven of the previous nine seasons, but we’ve seen some scoring in recent editions of the game.
There were 38 and 37 points scored in the last two Hall of Fame Games, and I don’t think these offenses will be stuck in the mud with Bagent and Mill – two quarterbacks with some starting experience – under center.
Obviously, it’ll depend how long each quarterback is allowed to stay in the game, but Keenum is another former starter that should be able to move an offense if he gets a crack on Thursday.
Since 2013, there have been nine editions of the Hall of Fame Game, and five of them have finished with 32 or more points.
In the first NFL game of 2024, let’s root for some scoring on Thursday night.
Pick: OVER 31.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.