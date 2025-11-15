Bears vs. Vikings Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 11
A pivotal game in the NFC North is set to take place this weekend when the 6-3 Chicago Bears head to Minnesota to hopefully get their revenge from a Week 1 loss to the Vikings.
You can find out my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to give you my top three prop bets for this divisional showdown.
Bears vs. Vikings Best NFL Prop Bets
- Caleb Williams OVER 21.5 Rushing Yards (-115) via Caesars
- Jalen Nailor OVER 22.5 Receiving Yards (-113) via DraftKings
- Adam Thielen Anytime Touchdown (+1500) via Caesars
Caleb Williams OVER 21.5 Rushing Yards (-115)
Caleb Williams has been using his legs to help move the ball downfield in recent games, racking up 24+ rushing yards in three straight games, including rushing eight times for 63 yards last week against the Giants. He also recorded 58 rushing yards on six carries in Week 1 in the first game between these two teams. That makes me think taking the OVER on his rushing yards total of 21.5 is going to be a great bet to place.
Jalen Nailor OVER 22.5 Receiving Yards (-113)
Jalen Nailor has been an underrated weapon for the Minnesota Vikings. He's coming off a performance where he recorded five receptions for 124 yards against the Baltimore Ravens. After that performance, they may continue to use Nailor, which would lead to increased production. I'm surprised his receiving yards total is set at just 22.5 for Sunday's game.
Adam Thielen Anytime Touchdown (+1500)
Adam Thielen certainly isn't a top receiving option for the Vikings, but he's worth a sprinkle at 15-1 to find the end zone if you want a longshot bet. He has still hauled in a handful of receptions this season, including two catches for 16 yards last season. Can he score his first touchdown of the season?
