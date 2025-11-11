Bears vs. Vikings Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 11
The Chicago Bears are looking to stay hot as they head to Minnesota for an NFC North showdown against the Vikings.
The Vikings took the Week 1 meeting 27-24, but the Bears have been playing much better as of late. Their records show that with Chicago at 6-3 and Minnesota at 4-5 heading into Week 11.
Can the Bears get revenge on the Vikings?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 11.
Bears vs. Vikings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Bears +2.5 (-102)
- Vikings -2.5 (-118)
Moneyline
- Bears: +130
- Vikings: -155
Total
- 48.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Bears vs. Vikings How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 16
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Bears record: 6-3
- Vikings record: 4-5
Bears vs. Vikings Betting Trends
- The Bears are 5-4 against the spread this season.
- The Vikings are 4-5 against the spread this season.
- The OVER is 5-4 in the Bears' games this season.
- The OVER is 7-2 in the Vikings' games this season.
- The Bears are 3-2 against the spread on the road this season.
- The Vikings are 1-3 against the spread at home this season.
Bears vs. Vikings Injury Reports
Bears Injury Report
- Jahdae Walker – out
- Dominique Robinson – out
- T.J. Edwards – out
- Josh Blackwell – out
- Ruben Hyppolite II – questionable
Vikings Injury Report
- Jonathan Greenard – questionable
- Theo Jackson – questionable
- Corey Kiner – questionable
- Walter Rouse – questionable
- Josh Oliver – questionable
- Tyrio Ingram-Dawkins – questionable
- Chaz Chambliss – questionable
Bears vs. Vikings Key Player to Watch
Caleb Williams, Quarterback, Chicago Bears
Caleb Williams orchestrated a fourth-quarter comeback on Sunday against the Giants. He connected with Rome Odunze for a two-yard touchdown with 3:56 remaining to make it a 20-17 game, then ran for a 17 yard score in the final two minutes to give the Bears the lead.
Williams and the Bears have now won six of their last seven games after starting the season 0-2. While the second-year quarterback hasn’t been great in all of them, he’s shown flashes of his potential throughout.
They’ll now face off against a Vikings defense that just held Lamar Jackson to 176 passing yards and one touchdown last week. Minnesota forced Baltimore to settle for field goals four times before the Ravens broke through in the second half.
If Williams wants to solidify himself as the real deal, beating the Vikings in Minnesota will go a long way.
Bears vs. Vikings Prediction and Pick
The Bears have struggled against the Vikings in recent years, and that’s putting it lightly. Minnesota has won nine of the past 10 meetings, including all three since a 12-10 Bears win in 2023.
But this time around might be different.
The Vikings have been inconsistent this season, and are just 1-3 at home. The Bears have needed comebacks in recent weeks, but I like them to get the win in Minnesota.
Pick: Bears moneyline (+130)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.