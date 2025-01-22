Ben Shelton vs. Jannik Sinner Prediction and Odds for Australian Open Semifinals
Ben Shelton will look to make his first ever Grand Slam final as he is enjoying his best result at the Australian Open this year.
However, Shelton will have his hands full with the best player in the world, Jannik Sinner, who is two wins away from defending his title in Melbourne. Sinner has been on a dominant run at this year’s Australian Open, and now will look to slow down Shelton’s dominant serve.
Sinner is a massive favorite in this match, so what’s the best way to bet on it? We have you covered below!
Ben Shelton vs. Jannik Sinner Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Shelton: +6.5 (-110)
- Sinner: -6.5 (-122)
Moneyline
- Shelton: +860
- Sinner: -1600
Total: 33.5 (Over -116/Under -116)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Ben Shelton vs. Jannik Sinner How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, January 23
- Game Time: TBD
- Venue: Rod Laver Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
Ben Shelton vs. Jannik Sinner Prediction and Pick
Shelton won the first meeting between the two in three sets, but Sinner has taken the last four meetings, three of which have come on hard courts in straight sets.
However, Shelton’s monstrous serve has been able to maintain control of the match against the elite return game of Sinner. The two men have played tiebreaks in five sets of 11 overall as the big serving American has proven he can raise his level with the ball on his racket.
Of course, Sinner is the best player in the world at the moment and is a massive favorite with his ability to dictate points and extend rallies out of Shelton’s comfort zone.
Sinner will very likely win the match ultimately, but I believe we see some longer sets and at least a tiebreaker, which drives me to the over on the match total.
PICK: OVER 33.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
