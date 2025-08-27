Ben Shelton vs. Pablo Carreño Busta Prediction, Odds for US Open Second Round
Ben Shelton is looking to take the next step in his young career, which would be to make the final at a Grand Slam. He has already made a semifinal at both the Australian Open and the U.S. Open, but can he make another deep run this time around?
He cruised by Ignacio Buse in the opening round, beating him in straight sets. The No. 6 seed will now face Pablo Carreno Busta in Round 2, who also won his Round 1 match in straight sets.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Round 2 showdown.
Ben Shelton vs. Pablo Carreño Busta Odds
Moneyline
- Ben Shelton -1250
- Pablo Carreno Busta +740
Total Games
- 33.5 (Over -118/Under -112)
Ben Shelton vs. Pablo Carreno Busta How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, August 27
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
Ben Shelton: How They've Fared at U.S. Open
Shelton has found some success at the U.S. Open in his young career. He made the semifinals in his 2023 appearance, and followed that up with two solid wins in last year's U.S. Open. He has taken a clear step forward this year, making it to the semifinals at the Australian Open and the quarterfinals at Wimbledon, so I expect him to make an impressive run over the next two weeks. He enters the tournament as the No. 6 seed, which is his highest career world ranking.
Pablo Carreno Busta: How They've Fared at U.S. Open
Carreno Busta's best career finish in a Grand Slam has been at the U.S. Open, making it to the semifinal at both the 2017 and 2020 editions of the tournament. At 34 years old, his form has started to fall off. He enters this week as the No. 137th-ranked tennis player in the world. With that being said, he managed to defeated Pablo Llamas Ruiz in the opening round, defeated him in straight sets.
Ben Shelton vs. Pablo Carreno Busta Prediction and What the Odds Say
Ben Shelton is set as the -1250 betting favorite in this match, which means he has an implied probability of 92.59% of winning the match and advancing to Round 3.
These two have faced each other once in their career. The match took place in the Round of 64 at this year's Australian Open, and Shelton won in four sets.
It's hard to bet against Shelton, who has come into this event in fantastic form, including winning the ATP Masters 1000 Canada just a few short weeks ago. He will also feel confident in this match based on the success he had against Carreno Busta earlier this year.
If you don't want to lay the big price on Shelton, consider betting on the American to win and cover the 6.5-game spread, which is a wager on him to win a combined seven more games than the Spaniard in this match.
Pick: Ben Shelton -6.5 games (-138) via FanDuel
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
