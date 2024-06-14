Bengals 2024 Win Total Projection (Healthy Joe Burrow Means Big Expectations for Cincinnati)
The Bengals were snakebitten by injuries in 2023, namely Joe Burrow, who suffered a preseason calf injury, and had season ending elbow surgery early in the year.
Despite a competitive 2023 despite being shorthanded, the Bengals are expected to re-enter the conversation as an AFC Championship contener after making back-to-back title games the two years prior.
With Burrow fully healthy, the Bengals are expected to pounce on a last place schedule in the AFC North and rise to prominence, evident in the team’s lofty win total. Here’s how oddsmakers view the Bengals in 2024.
Bengals Win Total Projection for 2024 Season
10.5 (Over -134/Under +110)
Bengals Expected to Compete for AFC North in 2024
The Bengals are expected to win 10 games in the eyes of oddsmakers with an implied probability of 57% to win 11 games per the odds above.
Cincinnati may have finished last in the AFC last season, winning eight games, but this is clearly an outlier from the norm with a healthy Joe Burrow expected to lead the Bengals back to the top of the division, and in turn, conference.
The Bengals will benefit greatly from last season's results. With a last place finish last season, the team will have an easier schedule relative to the likes of the reigning AFC North champs Ravens, who have a tougher schedule after coming in first.
Cincinnati will lean on its MVP candidate Burrow, as well as another year of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins at wide receiver, in order to engineer a top flight offense yet again and in the mix for the top of the conference.
