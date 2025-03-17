Bengals Super Bowl Odds Following Massive Extensions for Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins
The Cincinnati Bengals have officially extended both of their star wide receivers. Ja'Marr Chase has agreed to a four-year, $161M deal while Tee Higgins has signed a four-year $114M deal. The signings have had an immediate impact on the odds to win Super Bowl 60.
Many people believed the Bengals wouldn't spend the money to keep both players, but they've managed to pull it off and now one of the top receivers who people believed would be available to acquire this offseason, Higgins, is off the board.
Bengals Super Bowl 60 Odds
- Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Before extending Chase and Higgins: +2000
- After extending Chase and Higgins: +1900
It's not a huge improvement, but it's certainly a step in the right direction. Chase and Higgins now confirmed to stay in Cincinnati means the Bengals immediately have arguably the best passing attack in the National Football League.
Of course, the questions about the Bengals defense remains. Now that 44% of their salary cap is tied up in three offensive players, they have little room to make the much-needed improvements on the defensive side of the football. Let's not forget that Trey Hendrickson has also requested a trade this offseason due to the Bengals not signing him to a contract extension.
Cincinnati has their guys at wide receivers, but unless the Bengals create some magic on the other side of the football, they may need to have the highest-scoring offense in the NFL if they want to make the playoffs in the 2025-26 season.
