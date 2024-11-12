Bengals vs. Chargers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 11 (Upset Alert?)
The Cincinnati Bengals’ season is on the line nearly every week for the rest of the campaign after they fell to 4-6 in Week 10.
Cincy can’t afford many more losses if it wants to make the playoffs, and it has a chance to knock off a playoff contender – the 6-3 Los Angeles Chargers – on Sunday Night Football.
The Chargers have won three games in a row to move into the No. 6 spot in the AFC standings, and they’re favored in Sunday’s matchup.
Could the Bengals pull off an upset?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch, injury reports and betting trends for Week 11.
Bengals vs. Chargers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Bengals +1.5 (-110)
- Chargers -1.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Bengals: +102
- Chargers: -122
Total
- 47.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Bengals vs. Chargers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 17
- Time: 8:20 p.m. EST
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NBC
- Bengals record: 4-6
- Chargers record: 6-3
Bengals vs. Chargers Betting Trends
- The Chargers are 6-3 against the spread this season.
- The Chargers are a perfect 3-0 against the spread as a home favorite this season.
- The Bengals are 6-4 against the spread despite being two games under .500.
- Cincinnati is 2-1 against the spread as an underdog this season.
- The OVER is 7-3 in the Bengals’ games this season.
- The UNDER is 7-2 in the Chargers’ games this season.
- The Chargers have not allowed more than 20 points in a game this season.
Bengals vs. Chargers Injury Reports
Bengals Injury Report
- Tee Higgins – questionable
- Charlie Jones – questionable
- Zack Moss – out
- Orlando Brown Jr. – questionable
Chargers Injury Report
- Stone Smartt – questionable
- Kristian Fulton – questionable
- Trey Pipkins III – questionable
Bengals vs. Chargers Key Players to Watch
Cincinnati Bengals
Ja’Marr Chase: Can Ja’Marr Chase follow up on his insane performance from Week 10? The Bengals star had 11 catches for 264 yards and three touchdowns in a one-point loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night. Now, he’ll face a tough Los Angeles team that ranks No. 1 in scoring defense this season.
Los Angeles Chargers
Gus Edwards: After missing several games due to injury, Gus Edwards returned to a big role in Week 10, carrying the ball 10 times for 55 yards. A strong interior runner, Edwards could be a sneaky anytime touchdown scorer bet against a Cincy defense that has given up 13 rushing scores in 10 games.
Bengals vs. Chargers Prediction and Pick
I’m going to take a shot on the Bengals as a short underdog in this game.
Cincinnati’s defense is a massive issue – it ranks 24th in EPA/Play – but I’m not entirely sold on the Chargers’ offense this season (17th in EPA/Play). Los Angeles hasn’t given up over 20 points in a game, but this may be its toughest test of the season against a Cincy team that has scored the sixth-most points in the NFL.
Remember, the Chargers were 3-3 before a cupcake stretch with games against New Orleans, Cleveland, and Tennessee – three of the worst teams in the NFL this season.
I think they’re being a little overvalued against Cincy, and if the Bengals’ defense can just show up a little, this offense is elite enough to carry it to an upset win.
Pick: Bengals Moneyline (+102)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.