Bengals vs. Steelers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 11 (Bet on Jonnu Smith)

Bengals vs. Steelers Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 12
The Pittsburgh Steelers are still holding on to the AFC North lead, but the oddsmakers have them set as underdogs to be there at the end of the season. If they want to prove the doubters wrong, beating the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12 would be a great first step.
Bengals vs. Steelers Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 11
- Jaylen Warren OVER 75.5 Rushing Yards (-112) via DraftKings
- Ja'Marr Chase OVER 8.5 Receptions (-110) via BetMGM
- Jonnu Smith Anytime Touchdown (+250) via BetMGM
Jaylen Warren OVER 75.5 Rushing Yards (-112)
The Bengals' run defense has been one of the worst in the NFL this season, ranking 31st in opponent rush EPA and 32nd in opponent rush success rate. That should lead Jaylen Warren to have a big game on the ground on Sunday, especially considering he racked up 127 yards on just 16 carries against this Bengals defense in the first meeting between these two teams last month.
Ja'Marr Chase OVER 8.5 Receptions (-110)
The sportsbooks would struggle to set Ja'Marr Chase's receptions total high enough to the point where I wouldn't take the OVER. He has seen 10+ targets in 4 of his last 5 games and 10+ receptions in 3 of those. Last month, he racked up 16 receptions for 161 yards on 23 targets against this very same Steelers defense. Let's bet on him having another similar performance in Sunday's rematch.
Jonnu Smith Anytime Touchdown (+250)
The Steelers' tight ends have a favorable matchup ahead of this weekend. Remember, when these two teams played last month, the Steelers' tight ends combined for four total touchdowns. The Bengals have now given up the most touchdowns to opposing tight ends with 11, which is four more than any other team in the NFL. Jonnu Smith is at slightly longer odds than Pat Freiermuth, despite Smith still playing around 20% more offensive snaps per game. He's worth a bet to find the end zone at +240.
